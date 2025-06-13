Kim Zolciak: Kroy Biermann is a Deadbeat and a Thief! He Told My Jewelry!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Zolciak has lobbed some more accusations in the direction of her estranged husband.

Appearing as a guest on one of Kristin Cavallari’s live podcast shows for her Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum delved into her messy divorce from Biermann after 12 years of marriage.

A lot of this discussion focused on money, too.

Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (GETTY)

“First of all, I love when people tell me I spent all of Kroy’s money,” Zolciak said during this interview. “I’ve made way more than Kroy. Kroy’s last NFL season was in 2015, just so we’re clear. We’re in 2025, and he just got a job in March of 2024.”

Zolciak went on to accuse her ex of being a total deadbeat.

“I’ve worked my ass off to provide for my family and my children,” she said. “This man has not paid a bill in this house in years. Even with a job, he hasn’t paid a bill in this house in years. Not clothes for my children, not extracurricular, nothing.”

Ironically, and unfortunately, Kim’s daughter Ariana recently claimed that her mother spent all of her money.

Kim Zolciak attends the 2013 Bravo New York Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios on April 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Kim doesn’t comprehend why anyone is on Team Kroy in their ongoing dispute.

“His goal when I said I was gonna divorce him, was, ‘I will publicly destroy you. You’ll never work again,’” Zolciak alleged. “And he tried. It didn’t work.”

She added:

“This is the first time, by the way, I am speaking. Because I just moved into my brand new house 10 days ago, and I feel safe. I feel safe enough to speak, and I just wanted to protect my children through this, so I remained quiet.”

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have gone through many ups and downs over the years. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Zolciak shares six children with Biermann.

The latter has accused the former of being a gambling addict.

The former has accused the latter of abusing drugs.

The two have also accused each other of domestic violence. As previously mentioned, the whole thing is very sad and very ugly.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann sit and chill in this scene from their terrible reality show, Don’t Be Tardy. (Bravo)

“He stole every piece of jewelry I’ve ever owned in my life prior to him, as well as Brielle’s, and sold it all,” Kim also said on this new podcast, referring to her 28-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann.

“Every piece I’ve ever owned in my life. Every piece. I had my engagement ring and my earrings because they were hidden in my bra..

“But other than that, you know, he did that, he stole 20 of my most expensive handbags.

Zolciak claimed that “amongst stealing all of this and emptying out our home, I’ve had to borrow money from girlfriends — my own daughters have helped. It’s been crazy.”

Biermann has not yet responded to these allegations