Kim Zolciak: Kroy Biermann is a Deadbeat and a Thief! He Told My Jewelry!

Kim Zolciak has lobbed some more accusations in the direction of her estranged husband.
Appearing as a guest on one of Kristin Cavallari’s live podcast shows for her Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum delved into her messy divorce from Biermann after 12 years of marriage.
A lot of this discussion focused on money, too.
“First of all, I love when people tell me I spent all of Kroy’s money,” Zolciak said during this interview. “I’ve made way more than Kroy. Kroy’s last NFL season was in 2015, just so we’re clear. We’re in 2025, and he just got a job in March of 2024.”
Zolciak went on to accuse her ex of being a total deadbeat.
“I’ve worked my ass off to provide for my family and my children,” she said. “This man has not paid a bill in this house in years. Even with a job, he hasn’t paid a bill in this house in years. Not clothes for my children, not extracurricular, nothing.”
Ironically, and unfortunately, Kim’s daughter Ariana recently claimed that her mother spent all of her money.
Kim doesn’t comprehend why anyone is on Team Kroy in their ongoing dispute.
“His goal when I said I was gonna divorce him, was, ‘I will publicly destroy you. You’ll never work again,’” Zolciak alleged. “And he tried. It didn’t work.”
She added:
“This is the first time, by the way, I am speaking. Because I just moved into my brand new house 10 days ago, and I feel safe. I feel safe enough to speak, and I just wanted to protect my children through this, so I remained quiet.”
Zolciak shares six children with Biermann.
The latter has accused the former of being a gambling addict.
The former has accused the latter of abusing drugs.
The two have also accused each other of domestic violence. As previously mentioned, the whole thing is very sad and very ugly.
“He stole every piece of jewelry I’ve ever owned in my life prior to him, as well as Brielle’s, and sold it all,” Kim also said on this new podcast, referring to her 28-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann.
“Every piece I’ve ever owned in my life. Every piece. I had my engagement ring and my earrings because they were hidden in my bra..
“But other than that, you know, he did that, he stole 20 of my most expensive handbags.
Zolciak claimed that “amongst stealing all of this and emptying out our home, I’ve had to borrow money from girlfriends — my own daughters have helped. It’s been crazy.”
Biermann has not yet responded to these allegations