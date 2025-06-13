Trace Cyrus Claims Ex Brenda Song Faked Cancer, Pregnancies (But Does Not Present Any …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Trace Cyrus is making extremely harsh claims about his ex, Brenda Song.

As we previously reported, Trace has been spouting off left and right this week.

What at first looked like putting his father on blast and some discouraging political raving is now looking like a symptom of something much more serious.

The raving hasn’t stopped. But he’s also accusing the beloved actress of faking a cancer diagnosis, faking pregnancies, and faking an abortion. This is … not great.

Actress Brenda Song and nepo baby Trace Cyrus attend the launch party for the new T-Mobile Sidekick 4G at a Private Lot on April 20, 2011. (Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for T-Mobile)

Trace Cyrus is saying so many things about Brenda Song

Miley Cyrus’ eldest brother, Trace Cyrus, went on a series of unhinged political rants this week.

You know all of the horrors in the news? He does not have good takes on … any of it.

A number of commenters expressed their disappointment and disgust. One wrote: “Ahhh now we know why Brenda left. Good riddance.”

Brenda Song, a former child star from Disney television and currently the fiancee of Macaulay Culkin, spent 2010 to 2017 in an on-again, off-again relationship with Trace.

In a screenshot, Trace Cyrus rants and raves about ex Brenda Song, making some shocking claims. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Yes because she stole thousands of dollars from me and faked multiple pregnancies,” Trace Cyrus replied, according to a screenshot from Page Six.

(It appears that Trace has deleted multiple replies to his posts and has blocked former fans left and right)

Trace claimed that Brenda had “lied about being terminally ill” to trick him and his family into believing that “she had breast cancer and a brain tumor.”

He went so far as to allege that she had at one time ripped bandages off of her head to “prove” that she had not just undergone surgery. That sounds like a very dramatic scene from a soap opera.

Brenda Song attends the Los Angeles official Emmy FYC red carpet for “Running Point” at UCLA Health Training Center on May 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

He also claims that she ‘faked’ pregnancies and an abortion (?)

What some on social media are referring to as the “Trace Cyrus crash out” continued with another claim about Brenda Song, claiming that she once “faked an abortion with fake blood covering the bathroom floor.”

He claimed that his mother, Trish Cyrus, took his now-ex to get medical care, when “all the lies started unraveling and [they] realized it was fake.”

Apparently bitter, Trace remarked:

“Thanks for reminding me of another scenario where I was great loving another person and someone did me wrong for no reason.”

On one of so, so many Instagram Story posts within a very short period of time, Trace Cyrus claimed that his ex had faked having cancer and faked cancer surgery. He described uncovering this like a Scooby Doo unmasking scene. (Image Credit: Instagram)

We have to emphasize that, prior to Trace Cyrus’ ravings this week, there has never been any public report of any kind about Brenda Song having cancer.

Her mother has had cancer, years ago. Brenda even spoke about that this past winter in an interview with People.

It is difficult to say what, if anything, could be the basis of Trace’s claims here. We can acknowledge that, hypothetically, someone could act like a poorly written soap opera villain and fake both cancer and pregnancies.

Alternatively, someone who is a little out of touch with reality could misunderstand a tragic miscarriage for a fake pregnancy, an abortion, or somehow both.

Trace Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Something is not okay with Trace Cyrus

At this point, we should also point out that Trace Cyrus has ranted about more than current events and Brenda Song this week.

He is a longtime believer in UFOs — not in a fun, harmless, Demi Lovato way.

Trace believes that “orbs” have actively stalked him.

This week, he has posted anti-vaxx nonsense and condemned the “propaganda” of 2020. So he … has a lot going on. On social media and in his mind.

To no one’s surprise at this point, Trace Cyrus’ spiraling posts included an Instagram Story condemning vaccination. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Trace has also posted about some sort of quasi-mystical semen retention philosophy. A shocking amount of alt-right, incel-adjacent talking points somehow boil down to a fixation upon genitals and orgasms.

We’re not psychiatrists, and even if we were, he is not our patient.

We cannot claim to know what is going on with him right now.

Commenters speculated about his mental health and possible pharmaceutical explanations.

Whatever is going on with him, we hope that he gets better soon.