Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Accuse Each Other of Domestic Violence Amidst Bitter …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Zolciak is accusing Kroy Biermann of throwing her to the ground.

The pendulum of the ugly Kim vs Kroy divorce has swung to wild extremes.

The two have split, called the police on each other, reconciled, then split again more times than we’d care to count.

Their latest call to police included an allegation of domestic violence. Two, actually, with Kim and Kroy each accusing the other.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

Kim Zolciak alleges that Kroy Biermann threw her to the ground

The week of Thanksgiving can be a time of turmoil and family conflict even for seemingly stable families. Clearly, things were worse for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

The former couple had a heated exchange just before Thanksgiving. As a result, TMZ reports, the Milton Police Department sent a unit to their home on Wednesday, November 27 on a domestic violence call.

Responding officers arrived at their home in Georgia — a home that was already set to be auctioned off on Tuesday, December 3.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann showcased many of their highs and lows on Don’t Be Tardy for years. (Image Credit: Bravo)

According to the report, Kim described a tense argument with Kroy as they took down curtains in their home.

She alleged that Kroy became confrontational and then physically aggressive. Kim alleged that Kroy threw her to the ground from the ladder on which she had been standing.

In her police report, Kim described being hurt during the incident, but was either unable or unwilling to show injuries to first responders at the time.

Zach Baus, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kroy Biermann attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Who witnessed this?

The report mentions that at least some of Kim and Kroy’s children witnessed the altercation. One of her daughters spoke to authorities.

However, according to the unnamed daughter’s account, Kim fell from the ladder during the argument.

According to her account, Kroy was taking down the curtains at first. This upset Kim, who began doing the task herself. Then, she allegedly fell. For whatever it’s worth, the daughter told police that she had not been coached on what to say.

Then came Kroy Biermann’s allegations, telling police that Kim Zolciak had been the one who attacked him.

Kroy claimed that Kim had attacked him from behind and had struck him in the face.

These contradictory claims apparently left responders baffled. Ultimately, police were unable to determine a “primary aggressor” or make an arrest.

NFL Player Kroy Biermann and TV Personality Kim Zolciak attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann seem incapable of getting along (except when they do)

At this point, Kim and Kroy’s on-again, off-again divorce is almost entirely on-again. However, they had enough reconciliations in 2023 to deeply complicate an already ugly split.

They have both spent the entire time seemingly unwilling to leave their shared home. That is, of course, a recipe for disaster.

Fortunately, it seems that the decision to leave their house — just like the house itself — is no longer theirs. Perhaps Kim, Kroy, and their children can find peace when this miserable situation ends.