Kim Zolciak Divorce: It’s Ugly, And Headed to Court!

We have an update on one of the messier Hollywood divorces in recent memory.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann will appear in court on November 5 to try and settle their ongoing (and very messy) break-up.

These papers were filed in Atlanta on July 11 and they also recommend that the estranged spouses undergo mediation for “numerous unresolved issues” ahead of this trial date.

If the stars cannot arrive at satisfactory terms, the case will resume in court.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak attend the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

Last August, following an attempt at reconciliation, Biermann filed to divorce Zolciak.

The retired NFL lineman claimed that their union was “irretrievably broken” and requested alimony, child support and full legal custody of their minor children.

(The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Biermann share kids KJ, 12; Kash, 11; and twins Kaia and Kane, both 10. Biermann also adopted Zolciak’s grown daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana, in 2011.)

He did so after the pair exchanged a number of mean-spirited accusations in public.

Kim Zolciak attends the 2013 Bravo New York Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios on April 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

For example, Biermann said in May 2023 that Zolciak was an unfit mother with a gambling addiction.

Zolciak, for her part, has alleged that her husband smokes too much marijuana and places his kids in danger as a result.

We weren’t kidding about the mean-spirited nature of these accusations, okay?!?

In other court documents obtained by various celebrity gossip outlets last year, Kroy requested that the Bravo personality be psychologically tested in the middle of their legal battle.

Biermann claims that Zolciak has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner’s filing for divorce” and is “unable to properly care for the children.”

Kim Zolciak attends Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live: Andy’s New Year’s Party” at the Bravo Club House at the Embassy Row Production Offices on December 31, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by John W. Ferguson/Getty Images)

In response at the time, Zolciak used her Instagram Story to say the following:

“Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discussed their disrespect that trigged you.”

This past December, meanwhile, the exes were order to enter into mediation in order to resolve their very clear and unfortunate issues.

The pair had the option to either set up a session through Fulton County’s Alternative Despite Resolution program or use a private service before January, also splitting all costs of mediation equally.

It is not known how the sessions went, although they clearly did not go especially well.

Kroy Biermann of the Atlanta Falcons reacts to a Green Bay Packers touchdown at Lambeau Field on December 8, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. ((Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Not long after this order was handed down, In Touch Weekly reported that one of the former couple’s young kids dialed 911 due to an argument between her parents.

At one point in this fight – based on body cam footage from a camera worn by a cop who responded to the call — Kroy yelled that Kim had been “f-cking other men.”

“It’s nothing but an act. It’s all bulls–t. Everything she does,” the ex-NFL player screamed, based on this same report.

“There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.”

That was then. Now, it’s evident that the two are getting a divorce. And they most likely should be, as well.