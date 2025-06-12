Donna Kelce to Star on ‘The Traitors’ Season 4? Travis & Jason Appear to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

No reality show is more buzzed about than The Traitors, and no football family is more beloved than the Kelces.

Now, it looks as though those two worlds are about to collide in what’s sure to be a very entertaining spectacle!

Multiple outlets are now reporting that the cast for The Traitors Season 4 has been leaked.

And those same outlets are claiming that Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, is one of the names on the list.

Donna Kelce attends Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Is Donna Kelce headed to ‘The Traitors’?

No one in the Kelce family has explicitly confirmed the news about Donna, but the account for Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast seems to be dropping some major hints on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier today, the page tweeted a clip featuring an interesting conversation between the brother co-hosts.

“Dude, you would f–kng crush it on Traitors,” Travis told Jason.

“I can’t lie, you know that. I’m an awful liar,” Jason replied.

“I just want to play the game. I do think I’d be better as a faithful,” Travis added.

Singer Taylor Swift walks into the stadium alongside Donna Kelce prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Reposting this for no reason whatsoever,” the tweet was captioned, along with a smirking emoji.

So the “New Heights” team is tweeting about The Traitors on the day when everyone is talking about Mama Kelce joining the cast.

It could mean everything; it could mean nothing. It’s possible, after all, that Travis and Jason are just messing with us.

In other rumored ‘Traitors’ news

Other rumored cast members include Lisa Rinna, former Bachelor Colton Underwood, and a slew of Bravo-lebrities, including Porsha Williams, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Dorinda Medley, who was sent home first on The Traitors Season 3.

Donna Kelce the red carpet at the “World’s Largest Tailgate” ahead of the Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

And because The Traitors is an international phenomenon, we also have stars like Maura Higgins from Ireland, who appeared on Love Island UK Season 5 in 2019

But of course, it’s Mama Kelce’s name that’s generating the most buzz among fans.

After all, wherever there’s a Kelce connection, there’s a slim chance of a Taylor cameo.

In this case, the chance is so slim as to be nearly non-existent:

Tay’s a bit too famous these days to be popping up on a reality show, even one as popular as The Traitors. But Donna’s presence means that there will at least be discussion of Taylor, which is probably enough to get millions of Swifties to tune in.