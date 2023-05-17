Kim Zolciak Demands Kroy Biermann Get Drug Tested: My Ex Endangers Our Children!

As expected, the impending divorce between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is getting very ugly.

And very personal.

And also very contentious.

According to legal documents obtained by celebrity gossip website TMZ, Zolciak has gone on record in regard to her estranged husband’s alleged drug use.

Kim and Kroy are seen here during much better and happier times. (Instagram)

Per this report, Zolciak is asking a judge to force Biermann to submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen … while also requesting that he not cut or remove any of his hair until the screen is complete.

The reason?

She claims that Kroy smokes too much marijuana.

She claims that this habit makes him an unfit parent and that she has concerns about Biermann caring for the ex-couple’s children.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had a decent run as a couple. Alas, it has come to an end. (Instagram)

As previously detailed, the marriage between The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her spouse has come to an end after 11 years.

The reality stars reportedly owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.

They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.

We can’t say for certain whether or not this scandal played a role in the couple going its separate ways… but it’s hard to think otherwise, wouldn’t you agree?

YONKERS, NY – MAY 06: NFL Player Kroy Biermann (L) and TV Personality Kim Zolciak attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway) (Getty)

While these financial obstacles go a long way toward explain why the pair has split, plenty of social media users have also been wondering if infidelity played a role.

The short answer is no.

TMZ wrote a few days ago that neither side cheated, while also shooting down speculation that Kim and Kroy were in an open marriage.

Yes, things between Zolciak and Biermann have grown nasty. But, no, not because of any outside party’s involvement.

Don’t Be Tardy stars Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak, and Ariana Biermann know that they look very similar to each other. (Instagram)

Sadly, a custody battle is clearly brewing, too.

“Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner,” an insider told People Magazine a week ago ago, referring to the couple’s four kids:

9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11.

Kroy also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.

Kim Zolciak is not shy about the procedures, both simple and surgical, that she has done on her body. Some of her fans worry that she has taken her lips too far. (Instagram)

As for how Kim is feeling these days?

“The highest form of love is consideration,” reads a quote shared to her Instagram Stories on May 16.

“When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you.

“In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you.”

