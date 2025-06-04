Ariana Biermann: Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Says Mom Spent All Her Money

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ariana Biermann is hoping to gain reality TV fame as a cast member on the new Bravo series Next Gen: NYC.

And it sounds like she’ll need to get famous if she wants to maintain the lavish lifestyle she was raised with, because Ariana’s mother and ex-stepfather have allegedly burned through all her money.

The 23-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak made that shocking claim during Next Gen‘s premiere episode on Tuesday night.

Ariana Biermann claims her parents blew through her savings

“I have been on TV since I was 5 years old,” Ariana said by way of introduction.

“I did reality television with my family and then I started posting on Instagram. I got my first brand deal when I was 14,” she added, according to Page Six.

“I was doing like three posts a week and you get paid astronomical [sic] to do a story or to do an Instagram post and I made quite a bit of money. But, unfortunately, my parents took my money.”

Ariana said she “can’t say exactly” what her parents spent all her money on, but “found out that it was gone two years ago.”

Ariana says her parents lied to her about the family’s financial situation

Exactly how big a fortune did Kim and estranged husband Kroy Biermann burn through? Well, that’s tough to say …

“I don’t even know how much money I made over the time period. Nobody was honest, there was no transparency, and I have no idea where it actually went,” Ariana revealed.

These days, Kim and Kroy are going through a nasty divorce. They’ve both accused each other of domestic violence and reckless financial mismanagement.

Kroy claims that Kim has a gambling problem that’s cost the family upwards of a million dollars. We don’t know if that’s true, but Ariana says Kim is often so hard up for cash that she begs loans from her kids.

She revealed on Next Gen that she often sends her mom cash, a fact that she hides from her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy.

“Sometimes I don’t tell Hudson when she’s asking me for something because she’s going through this crazy divorce and living with four kids,” she stated in a confessional.

“I get it, and I never want money to destroy the relationship with my family.”

Kim and Kroy recently sold their Georgia mansion after it spent 18 months on the market and faced foreclosure.

They received $3 million less than their original asking price.

So yeah, Ariana better hope that Next Gen is a hit. She may soon be supporting her entire family.