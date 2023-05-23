Kroy Biermann: Kim Zolciak Loves Gambling More Than Our Kids! She’s an Unfit Mother!

Accusations continue to fly between Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak.

As previously reported, the former professional football player and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member are getting divorced.

As also previously reported, things have turned ugly.

Zolciak, for example, thinks Biermann smokes too much pot and is therefore a danger to the estranged couple’s many children.

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband are very much over. They’re saying very mean things about each other. (instagram)

The stars share 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, along with sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11.

Kroy also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.

Now, meanwhile, Biermann has lobbed his own very personal grenade in the direction of his ex-spouse.

He says Zolciak has a serious gambling problem.

Kim and Kroy are seen here during much better and happier times. (Instagram)

In court documents obtained by various celebrity gossip outlets, the 37-year old requested that the Bravo alum be psychologically tested in the middle of their divorce battle.

Biermann claims that Zolciak has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner’s filing for divorce” and is “unable to properly care for the children.”

Specifically, Zolciak has allegedly been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties,” Biermann wrote in the filing.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had a decent run as a couple. Alas, it has come to an end. (Instagram)

Biermann further alleges that “[Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling” that she cannot properly take care of the aforementioned kids.

He even provided thousands of dollars’ worth of checks and withdrawals from their bank account as proof of Zolciak-Biermann’s supposed addiction.

This is seemingly relevant because Kroy and Kim reportedly owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.

They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak attend the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Getty)

According to numerous sources, the former spouses have been living together in their Alpharetta, Georgia, home amid their split.

However, Biermann requested in his initial divorce paperwork earlier this month that he gets the “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence.”

The retired defensive end also asked that Zolciak “be restrained and enjoined from coming” to the house after she “vacates” the property.

Furthermore, the athlete has requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the duo’s minor children.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann sit and chill in this scene from their terrible reality show, Don’t Be Tardy. (Bravo)

Yikes, huh?

As it turns out, even if infidelity is NOT involved in a split, that doesn’t mean a break-up can’t be extremely contentious.

In her official filing, Zolciak described her marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

That much seems very clear at this point.

