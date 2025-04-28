Katy Perry Dubbed ‘Least Popular Woman in Pop’ Following Space Flight, Tour …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This was supposed to be one of the biggest years of Katy Perry’s career.

Once the world’s biggest pop star (her 2010 album Teenage Dream is still the only album aside from Michael Jackson’s Thriller to generate five number one singles), Perry’s spotlight has dimmed considerably in recent years.

But with a massive tour coming on the heels of a literal trip to space, 2025 promised to be the year that Katy and her team would turn things around.

Instead, the pop icon is being memed so savagely that the situation is probably stirring up unpleasant memories of her “Left Shark” days.

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy’s space flight was a PR dud

In case you somehow haven’t heard, the reaction to Katy’s 11-minute trip into outer space was not the rapturous worldwide round of applause she’d likely hoped for.

Instead, Katy and the other participants were roundly criticized for what many viewed as an expensive, wasteful publicity stunt.

Unfortunately, Katy’s space-heavy tour aesthetic was planned long before the backlash hit. Now, she’s performing in outfits inspired by her brief trip to the stratosphere — and getting roasted for it daily.

“You went to space for [10 to 11] minutes and now you an alien?” one follower commented on a recent Instagram post of Katy’s, according to Page Six.

“Why did you kiss the ground when you [sic] only flight [sic] for [10 to 11] minutes with no physical training and zero effort?” another inquired

“While I hope your damage control is successful, this isn’t the way,” a third chimed in

“You have become insufferable,” a fourth commented.

“Wtf. Desperate attempt to stay relevant. Good luck with that astro-nut,” a fifth remarked.

You get the idea. The situation has become so dire that in a lengthy editorial published on Sunday, Page Six has dubbed Katy “the least popular woman in pop.”

Katy Perry hits new low amid constant career setbacks

You see, the problem isn’t just with Katy’s space flight.

She infuriated millions when she collaborated with producer Dr. Luke after he had been accused of rape by Kesha.

The resulting album was the biggest commercial flop of Katy’s career — and it was poorly reviewed, to boot.

It’s no wonder that ahead of her first major tour since 2017, Katy felt the need to participate in a stunt like the Blue Origin space flight.

Unfortunately, it had the opposite of the intended effect, and now, Katy is getting roasted by everyone from Joe Rogan to Emily Ratajkowski.

Now her tour is underway, and to say audiences are underwhelmed would be putting it very mildly.

Katy has defended her decision to blast off into space (or at least a space-adjacent altitude), but she’s probably regretting the move at least a little bit.

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity — but these days, Katy seems hellbent on disproving that theory.