Farrah Abraham Is Still Condemning ‘Teen Mom’ Firing, Calling it …

Farrah Abraham says “you take your insanity and try to have some sanity with it.” Sure!

In a lengthy interview with Kailyn Lowry (one now behind a paywall), the reality TV personality spoke at length about her favorite topic (herself).

Farrah being Farrah, she made creative use of a lot of terms that she likely heard in therapy but did not seem to understand.

She also boasted about her OnlyFans earnings and put male toxicity on blast. She does make some decent points along the way, amidst the Farrah of it all.

In June of 2025, Farrah Abraham appeared as a podcast guest to discuss her favorite topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Farrah Abraham says that she didn’t take ketamine for ‘parental rage’

Teen Mom OG villain Farrah Abraham made an appearance on Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry’s Barely Famous podcast.

Just as Kail had her own son on just recently, Farrah brought 16-year-old Sophia with her.

The two discussed the complex yet not-fully-estranged situation with Farrah’s parents.

Farrah was … very Farrah about it.

“I did not ever do ketamine for anything with my parents,” Farrah claimed. “There is no parental rage. I have bigger things going on than old stuff that I’ve already done therapy on.”

She continued: “I don’t really have a communication with them. I break trauma bonds.”

It is unclear if Farrah is using trauma bond correctly in this context.

Anyway, it sounds like Sophia is supporting Farrah.

During a promo for her June 2025 podcast appearance, Farrah Abraham cracks a smile. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Farrah discussed her ‘Teen Mom’ firing

Halfway through the seventh season of Teen Mom OG, the series booted Farrah Abraham — ostensibly over her online sex work on sites like CamSoda.

She has since gone on to allegedly make “millions” on OnlyFans each year.

“I should never have tolerated the firing and like the mental abuse from that shaming,” she said with regret.

She believes that the condemnation connects pretty directly to how she was treated as a pregnant high schooler.

Want to hear Farrah Abraham confess on this ‘Ex On The Beach’ scene? No? (Image Credit: MTV)

“I think again it just goes back to, like, you’re a Teen Mom and shamed, judged, and getting blamed,’ Farrah remarked.

She continued: “And I just gotta say, like, if we look outside of this disgusting world that is just not correct and it’s sinking, it’s teens were never included in equality and inclusion of proper contraception.”

We can acknowledge two things about that.

The first is that it is rambling nonsense, which everyone does at some point (but Farrah does regularly). And the second is that she’s right about education and access to contraception. It’s vital.

You will never believe this, but Farrah Abraham had multiple angry conflicts when she appeared on ‘Ex On The Beach.’ (Image Credit: MTV)

‘You take your insanity and try to have some sanity with it’

Whether it comes to keeping teens in the dark about their bodies or firing her from MTV for allegedly breaking her contrast, Farrah Abraham blames “a lot of male toxicity.”

She says that this came up a lot when she was filming the franchise.

“I feel like there was a lot of women’s oppression, I’m just being honest, when it comes to Teen Mom,” she recalled. “There is a lot of male toxicity and influence.”

Farrah continued: “You take your insanity and try to have some sanity with it and say, like, this is what we’re gonna do. And I think that’s kind of like where me and Teen Mom fall out, straight up.”

Truly, Farrah Abraham has a unique approach to words.