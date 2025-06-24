Yolanda Hadid Claps Back at Hater Who Called Pic of Granddaughter …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Yolanda Hadid is not accepting “feedback” on pics of her grandchild.

The child of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik is now four years old.

Yolanda shared a beach photo of her preschool-aged granddaughter.

When one of her own fans claimed that the snap was “really inappropriate,” Yolanda clapped back.

Yolanda Hadid loves showing off her family

Over the weekend, Yolanda Hadid took to her Instagram to give a shout-out to her son, Anwar Hadid.

The fifth photo of her birthday tribute shows the now 26-year-old on the beach during a family trip.

Also in the photo with him is Anwar’s niece, Yolanda’s granddaughter, Khai.

The photo of Khai does not show her face. Instead, she is wearing a red one-piece swimsuit — the kind with a built-in skirt, as you might buy for a child. It also has plenty of flotation gear.

Between the safety equipment and the color of the fabric, Khai is easy to spot, both in a crowd and in the water. It is always smart to take added precautions — no matter how many attentive adults are nearby.

You’ll never regret the precautions that you take.

One commenter, however, took an issue with the photo — suggesting that it showed too much of the literal 4-ear-old’s upper legs and lower (or side?) butt.

“A child’s privacy should always be respected posting such a photo is not okay,” scolded one Instagram commenter.

“Please think about how this might affect her in the future,” the comment then demanded.

Yolanda Hadid fired back:

“Please go and harass somebody else’s feed. You are not welcome here!!!”

Other commenters seemed to divide, though most sided with Yolanda.

They are, after all, her followers.

“She has her daughter’s blessing and she’s not even showing her granddaughter’s face,” one pointed out.

Another countered that the former Real Housewife “has such a big following and people are creeps.”

Who’s right?

It is very smart to keep in mind how many creepy people are on the internet.

Videos of very young girls talking about how they style their hair and outfits for school get viewing audiences of their peers and of men in their 50s. That’s not okay!

But there comes a point where remaining hypervigilant for any photo that a creep might enjoy just turns into its own (less alarming) form of creepiness.

Perhaps the only lesson here is that Yolanda Hadid is going to post what she likes, and doesn’t really want our feedback. That is, in most cases, a very reasonable boundary.