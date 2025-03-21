Farrah Abraham Talks ‘Million Dollar Body’ After Plastic Surgery, Ketamine …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to having a little work done.

From work on her face to her booty to controversial vaginal “rejuvenation” treatments, she’s a one-woman cosmetic procedure showroom.

How much has all of that cost her? Not everything was a promotional deal. As it turns out, it cost her a lot.

And Farrah has also undergone ketamine treatments to deal with an enduring “rage.” Did it work?

Farrah Abraham spent HOW much on plastic surgery?

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, former Teen Mom villain Farrah Abraham opened up about how much spent on her distinct appearance.

She detailed that she has spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on cosmetic procedures. $50,000 of that money went to her mouth.

“Self-worth, self-investment, self-value, that’s what I stand for,” Farrah declared. “Go divine femininity!”

Farrah Abraham went on to announce that she has a “million dollar body.” She also menaced that she has no plans to slow down.

“I would love an invasive surgery next!” Farrah raved. “Blepharoplasty is calling my name. Like a light face lift is. I’m all about preventative.”

Blepharoplasty is eyelid surgery. And I’m all about preventative is just a taste of classic Farrah Abraham word salad.

‘I don’t ever feel like I need anything, but …’

“People need to not shy away from that,” Farrah Abraham claimed.

“And I’m in my thirties and that’s what’s up for the 30-year-olds,” she rambled. “Again, I don’t ever feel like I need anything but it is preventative.”

Farrah claimed: “I would rather do [surgeries] younger so I can bounce back and heal and recover, than later when it’s all stretched out. It’s more money, it’s more recovery time.”

“I’m very lucky that right now I don’t have overly done Botox because my smile would be like down,” Farrah Abraham then described.

She added: “You couldn’t even know if I was laughing at my own jokes or laughing at my life with too much Botox.” Well, it’s good for someone to be laughing.

Farrah then nonsensically affirmed: “I would love to always keep in mind transformational things like injections, surgeries, and that’s been part of my life.”

Farrah Abraham also underwent ketamine treatments

Speaking on the March 13 episode of SiriusXM’s The Bonfire, Farrah Abraham spoke of treating her “rage” with ketamine.

“I had like a full circle event during winter and then I started ketamine because of this,” she revealed. “I think it was, I’m actually enraged to think how my parents allowed me to be what they put me around at 16.”

Farrah reflected: “And I think I was just like, I know why my daughter doesn’t like me talking to my mom and my dad now … I feel like I’ve been way too nice. But I was also, like, a different situation. It’s like, I was forced to be around toxicity longer than my soul could stand.”