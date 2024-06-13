Amber Portwood: Please Pray for My Missing Finance!

For Amber Portood, what ought to be a celebratory time has turned into something very different.

It has turned into a nightmare.

Earlier this week, you see, we reported that Portwood was engaged to her boyfriend Gary, not long after the latter made his debut on MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Mere days later?

Amber Portwood on an episode of MTV’s Teen Mom. (MTV)

Gary went missing.

As previously reported, Portwood’s fiance vanished after he and Amber got into some sort of argument while they were in North Carolina for the Teen Mom star’s brother’s wedding.

On Tuesday night, meanwhile, Amber opened up about this concerning development for the first time.

“This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried,” the 34-year old said in a YouTube stream on June 11.

“There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now.”

Amber Portwood has had her share of legal trouble over the years. (MTV)

Portwood is not being dramatic here.

A couple days ago, the Bryson City Police Department confirmed via Facebook that Gary was missing.

Described in the police report as 6-foot-1 male weighing 205 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head, Gary drives a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana state registration plates.

Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts has been asked to call 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Asst. Chief Dover.

Amber Portwood on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

“Nobody has found or heard from him yet,” the Teen Mom star continued on YouTube. “I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour.”

The mother of two acknowledged that she and Gary got into a fight while staying in an Airbnb for her brother’s big day — but she has denied any reports of violence.

“There was no explosive argument. You guys have to understand, okay?” Amber told viewers.

“I am not what people have been saying about me all of these years. I changed a long time ago, okay? You guys have to understand this. Please listen to what I’m saying. I’m an honest person to you guys.”

Back in 2019, Portwood was arrested for allegedly attacking ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete.

She lost custody of her son James as a result.

Wearing a bold pair of glasses and a striped top, Amber Portwood recalls the well-deserved rejection that she received from her daughter for years. (MTV)

“We have not had explosive fights,” Amber continued of her and Gary.

“We are very in love. This man asked me to be with him. This man asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other.

“We have a wonderful relationship, please understand this. People change.”

In general, Portwood is looking for any sort of help she can get. She’s even turning to a higher power amid this panic-stricken situation.

Amber Portwood has been going through some through times. For many years now. (MTV)

“I’m praying for anybody that sees him,” Amber said. “Nobody has found him or heard from him yet. They only know that he was in a Walgreens [the day he went missing] alone on camera and that is all we know.

“So please, everybody, do not think the harshest things right now.

“Just please pray, do whatever, like, whatever your religion is, just please hope that he is OK. Just hope he’s okay.”

On Wednesday, Portwood’s former fiance, Matt Baier, even commented on this scary disappearance.

“I think the focus should be on hoping for a safe return,” Baier Tweeted. “The situation is hard enough for his loved ones and ppl throwing accusations around makes the situation harder for the ppl that love and care about him.”