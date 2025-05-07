Amber Portwood Blasts Maci Bookout & Catelynn Lowell: They Sold Me Out for MONEY!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Amber Portwood is once again directing her rage at Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.

As with much of the likely former Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star’s tantrums, this may have something to do with Leah.

But, according to Amber, it’s about “money.”

She seems to believe that her long-suffering friends sold her out for MTV money.

Amber Portwood is no longer friends with Catelynn Lowell & Maci Bookout

Unfortunately, Amber Portwood has — once again — been ranting and raving on TikTok Live.

On Monday, May 5, a fan asked where things stand with longtime castmates Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.

“You guys, they turned on me, too,” Amber accused, as you can see below. “For money … they turned on me for money.”

You may recall that, back in March, Amber lashed out at Maci and at Catelynn.

She flipped them off. When a fan argued that they had been good friends to her, she denied it. Of course.

The very next day, Amber had issued an apology.

She’d explained that she was impulsively lashing out at the two because they’d known about Leah’s (very sensible) desire for Kristina to adopt her, but hadn’t ratted her out to Amber.

Amber called Leah’s potential adoption a “horrific situation.”

She believes that they sold her out for ‘money’

In April, Amber Portwood did a fairly decent job of not putting Maci or Catelynn on blast. For Amber, that takes a level of restraint that she does not always choose to exercise.

She did, however, express the belief that both women were unhappy with her for her behavior. That would be a normal way for people to feel.

Some Teen Mom fans suspected that Amber only said this to try to get the two to reassure her.

On Monday, May 5, Amber announced that she is no longer friends with either of them. She seems to believe that the two both betrayed her friendship for “money.”

“They’re gonna follow the leader; I’m not a follower,” Amber ranted. She claimed: “I guess that’s the difference, right? I’m not a follower.”

She continued: “Have you guys not noticed that? For all you haters, I’m not a f–king follower. I don’t follow money. I don’t do that, sorry.”

Amber insisted: “I was actually dedicated to this show. Very dedicated. I really wanted to help people. And I did, and I’m still going to.”

What in the world is Amber talking about?

Whether it’s because she feels that it should be obvious or because her own narcissism makes her forget that other people have their own thoughts and lives, Amber did not confirm the alleged betrayal by Maci and Catelynn.

However, The Ashley speculates that it may stem from the two filming a scene with teenage Leah Shirley back in January.

During that scene — which aired last week — the women discuss Leah’s estrangement without condemning or insulting Amber.

Amber seems to believe that she is entitled to a relationship with Leah.

Therefore, anyone interacting with Leah who isn’t trying to force her back into contact with Amber may be perceived as disloyal — or simply as an enemy.

No one’s denying that Amber’s situation is a sad one.

But she did very much make this couch, and now she has to sit on it.