Sami Sheen Reveals Breast Implant Sickness, Plans for New Surgery

Sami Sheen is making a major change.

A couple of years ago, the 21-year-old OnlyFans star underwent breast augmentation surgery with the full blessing of mom Denise Richards.

The results spoke for themselves. Sami had the figure that she wanted, and her subscribers clearly appreciated her boost in confidence.

Now, she’s looking to have her implants removed ASAP — and for a very good reason.

On the first season of ‘Denise Richards And Her Wild Things,’ Sami Sheen has repeated confrontations with one of her sisters. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Sami Sheen is going to undergo breast explant surgery

On Monday, June 23, Sami Sheen took to her Instagram Story to share her surgery plans — and to explain them.

“I’ve been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms,” she revealed.

“And,” Sami continued, she has “finally discovered that i have breast implant illness.”

“[I don’t know] how i haven’t figured this out sooner,” Sami admitted.

(While she did have the tell-tale symptoms of this all-too-common reaction to implants, getting sick is not her fault! It is a doctor’s job to identify ailments)

“But,” she affirmed, “‘m so happy i finally have an answer.”

Sami shared: “I’m hoping to get them removed asap so i can start feeling better.”

In June of 2025, Sami Sheen shared her breast implant illness and her plans to undergo a reduction. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Undoing this surgery will be a major emotional adjustment

After asking her friends, fans, and followers if they “know of any good explant surgeons near LA,” Sami Sheen acknowledged how difficult it will be to readjust.

“It’s definitely gonna be hard going back to this size,” she expressed, recalling her smaller, natural breasts.

“Not only physically, but mentally,” Sami explained. “I don’t want to at all but i know I’ll feel so much better once they are out. so i guess it’s worth it.”

In the trailer for ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,’ the titular Denise Richards stands beside adult daughter Sami Sheen. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“This is your sign to always put your health first!!!” Sami encouraged.

After spending time looking at her pre-op photos, she remarked: “can’t believe this is all my real hair, another thing that these implants took from me.”

Sami listed a litany of symptoms, from sudden allergies to discomfort to sensitivity to acne to hair loss.

She revealed that she had experienced most of those on an almost daily basis.

While driving, Sami Sheen makes an unfriendly gesture towards her sister, Lola Sheen. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Everyone deserves to have a body that makes them them happy

Because society simply cannot be normal about breasts, obviously a lot of people are being super weird about this. Some are mourning Sami’s current cup size, others are looking forward to the reduction.

All of which misses the point.

As Sami herself (though evidently not her sister Lola) would likely say, breast enlargements and reductions are often gender-affirming procedures. Yes, even when a cis woman undergoes them.

This procedure made Sami feel more at home in her body, and it’s a tragedy that she has to take a step back in that regard. We wish her well and a speedy recovery.