Teddi Mellencamp Details “Highs and Lows” of Stage 4 Cancer Treatment

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Teddi Mellencamp continues to show bravery in the face of a true personal nightmare.

As previously reported, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed early last month that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The reality star acknowledged in a social media post at the time that such a diagnosis “can be scary,” adding that she was just starting immunotherapy and radiation treatment.

Just a few days ago, meanwhile, Mellencamp walked the red carpet of an event, her brain surgery scars on full display.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends an Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Fast forward to May 6 and Mellencamp posting an Instagram photo of her wearing a blonde wig, explaining that she will often engage in an internal debate over whether or not to don this fake hair.

It’s a “day to day decision of wig versus no wig,” Teddi explained, adding of where she’s at these days:

“Crying days I tend to pick the wig. The highs and lows of treatment for stage 4 brain and lung tumors are pretty extreme.”

This may be stating the obvious, but we truly cannot imagine.

Teddi Mellencamp arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Mellencamp went ahead and urged her followers to “go get your yearly checks,” hoping to serve as a role model by elaborating as follows:

“It’s melanoma awareness month. No better time than now to book and remind a friend or loved one.”

In general, Mellencamp can’t know what to expect from the future.

She has sounded optimistic at times, however.

During a 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp dazzled viewers despite being on her way out of the franchise. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good,” Mellencamp wrote via Instagram on April 23.

About six weeks prior, she told followers that she had undergone a procedure that resulted in four tumors being found in her brain.

Mellencamp later revealed the cancer had advanced to Stage 4, the most serious level, as cited above.

From there, after explaining the unusual type of therapy she’s relying on to beat the disease, Teddi said during an appearance on Nightline:

“I really like to have control, and this is completely out of my control. And for the first time, I’m really scared.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Last we heard, Teddi has two immunotherapy sessions remaining. We don’t know exactly when they will be complete.

At the An Unforgettable Evening 2025 Gala on April 28, at which she debuted her shaved head, Mellencamp told People Magazine that she was “feeling pretty good.”

“You know, when people come up to me and they’re like, ‘You’re so strong, you did this.’ I’m like, half the time I’m strong, and half the time I’m crying and sad,” she added.

“I have amazing friends and a support system that’s there for me, and I think that’s huge.”



