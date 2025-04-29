Teddi Mellencamp Displays Brain Surgery Scars on the Red Carpet

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Teddi Mellencamp is showing off her scars.

Just days after sharing encouraging news about her survival chances, she stepped out onto the red carpet.

Teddi opted to forego a wig, meaning that her buzzed head and brain surgery scars were on display for everyone.

We’re all rooting for Teddi as she continues to battle stage 4 cancer. She hopes to win this fight very soon.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends an Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Teddi Mellencamp isn’t hiding her scars

On Monday, April 28, Teddi Mellencamp walked the red carpet at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund gala.

The RHOBH alum displayed not only her buzzed head but multiple fresh scars from her still-recent brain surgery.

It is always appropriate for people to display their scars, on the red carpet and off.

But it was especially fitting for this particular gala that Teddi steal the show in this particular fashion.

During a 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp dazzled viewers despite being on her way out of the franchise. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Teddi wore a plunging black pantsuit, eye-catching under any circumstances. Her chrome heels meshed well with her lustrous silver necklaces.

In addition to her more material accessories, she also attended with bestie Kyle Richards.

Kyle and Teddi recently received matching tattoos and have been close friends for many years.

And, clearly, they coordinated their outfits for the gala.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Kyle Richards attend “An Unforgettable Evening” Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Women’s Cancer Research Fund)

This comes on the heels of some uplifting news

In many cases, stage 4 cancer of any kind is assumed to be terminal. Especially when it involves tumors — plural — in the patient’s brain and lungs.

However, just last week, Teddi took to social media to share an astounding update.

Doctors had found that her tumors had so dramatically reduced in size that she could be a matter of weeks away from restoring her health.

“All tumors stage 4 (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared,” Teddi told her Instagram followers.

“I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course,” she announced.

She thanked those who have sent her emotional support as she has fought for her life.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends “An Unforgettable Evening” Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Women’s Cancer Research Fund)

‘You did this. You got this.’

“I’m gonna keep a positive outlook because that’s the way that my doctor just spoke to me,” Teddi affirmed.

In her video, she added: “He’s like, ‘You did this. You got this.’”

Teddi, whose cancer battle began with a melanoma that more recently returned and metastasized, has used her platform to encourage others to get tested at the first suspicion.

That is sound advice.