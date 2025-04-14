Teddi Mellencamp: I'm Really Scared of Dying from This Cancer...

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Teddi Mellencamp is trying to stay positive.

In the wake of the negative news that she recently received from physicians.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum — who admitted in February that her melanoma had spread to her lungs and brain — sat down with Nightline for an interview that aired late last week.

During the chat, the 43,-year old said that she is currently undergoing immunotherapy and that doctors have given her a 50 percent chance of surviving this cancer diagnosis.

Teddi Mellencamp arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“Immunotherapy has only been around 10 years,” Mellencap said, on air revealing that she was initially VERY upset when her doctor told her that the therapy has a “50/50” chance of working.

“It’s one of my favorite things to ask: ‘How long I got? What are my chances?’ And they oftentimes say 50/50,” she continued, recalling that she replied:

“50/50? I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50% of the time. I don’t want this.”

The last time we heard from Teddi about her cancer, the reality star said it had progressed the Stage 4.

During a 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp dazzled viewers despite being on her way out of the franchise. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I really like to have control, and this is completely out of my control. And for the first time, I’m really scared,” Mellencap said on Nightline with tears in her eyes.

We truly can’t imagine how she must be feeling right now.

Teddi’s famous father, singer John Mellencamp, is already planning his daughter’s funeral. Just unimaginable.

The mother of three also said in this interview that she experiences emotional highs and lows, as one must expect, adding:

“Sometimes I feel really strong and beautiful and like I can do anything, and sometimes I feel like this might be the lowest and the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Teddi Mellencamp arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Back on April 9, Mellencamp posted an Instagram photo of herself from four months ago … next to a photo that depicted to her followers her recent treatment-related hair loss.

“What a difference 4 months makes,” she captioned the upload.

“Sometimes I am so focused on ‘being strong’ that I forget I am allowed to be sad, cry it out, and feel very alone. I love my kids, friends, and family so much and am forever grateful to them but dang today is one of those days.”

It’s unclear what lies ahead for the former Bravo personality.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave poses here for a Bravo promotional photo. She has been let go by the network. (Image Credit: Bravo)

After learning her cancer had reached the most critical stage, she told followers online:

“I gotta tell you, some days I feel really, really strong and some days I feel really, really sad and alone.

“And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay. Stage 4 cancer can be scary.”