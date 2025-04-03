Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Teddi Mellencamp has confirmed the worst case scenario.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum — who was diagnosed with multiple brain tumors in February that spread to her lungs and who then underwent a procedure to deal with this illness — said on April 2 that her cancer has progressed to the most advanced stage.

It is now Stage 4.

Teddi Mellencamp arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

“I woke up to so many kind messages,” the reality star said via her Instagram Stories page.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much. So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really really strong and some days I feel really really sad and alone.

“And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay. Stage 4 cancer can be scary.”

Mellencap added that her ongoing medical treatments to shrink the tumors have been as taxing as one would imagine them to be.

“Yesterday was the first day I had to do immunotherapy and radiation on the same day,” the Two Ts in a Pod podcast co-host continued, “and I feel so tired and run down. But I know it’s going to get better.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyav attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It’s been an up, a down and a very emotional journey for the former Bravo personality.

“I kinda thought that I had already beaten it,” Mellencamp said yesterday as her voice started to shake. “And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors. So there’s so many different highs and lows.”

The 43-year old said she’s resting and recovering from her treatment, noting that she’s “learned to listen to my body” while remaining hopeful about her future health.

She also shared a photo of herself undergoing treatment, which she said is “hopefully saving my life.”

Teddi is mother to kids Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 5; all with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“I’m just thinking about all the goals that I have for the future for myself and for my kids,” Mellencamp said to conclude this latest video.

Mellencamp’s cancer has reached stage 4 after her melanoma, with which she was first diagnosed in 2022, metastasized to her brain and lungs.

“I’m fighting for my life,” Mellencamp told Us Weekly in an interview published April 2. “But also for my family’s life and all the people I love.”

She went on to say that her kids are in therapy, adding of these children:

“I’m going to fight really hard. I can’t imagine my life without them, so I’m going to do everything I possibly can, no matter how mean it makes me. I can’t imagine — does this sound like a narcissist? — I can’t imagine any of them living without me.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave poses here for a Bravo promotional photo. She has been let go by the network. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Stage 4 cancer is the most advanced phase of melanoma, with a five-year survival rate of 35%, according to the American Cancer Society.

In the aforementioned interview with Us Weekly, prior to the Stage 4 diagnosis, Mellencamp tried to stay positive.

“I want to try new things, travel more with the kids,” she said. “Keep building a life and doing the best that we can, and have fun together. That’s my goal.”

We wish Teddi Mellencamp nothing but the best.