Teddi Mellencamp Says New Tumors Were Found in Her Brain, Lungs: “I Will Beat …

Teddi Mellencamp is here with an update on her health.

Sadly, however, it is not a positive one.

On March 6, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum used her Instagram profile and Stories page to break some unfortunate news to her fans and followers.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyav attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” the 43-year old began an Instagram caption.

Over the past two years, Mellencamp has had 17 different spots of melanoma removed.

“The doctors are hopeful that these additional mutations will be removed via immunotherapy. That begins Tuesday at 11AM,” the star continued. “I am feeling positive and excited — that I will beat these tumors.”

Mellencamp also shared she got a blonde wig, confirming that she does “like the short hair, just not the bald spots” and concluded:

Now, as @bravoandy would say: with all due… f*** off, cancer!

(Instagram)

Just under a month ago, Mellencamp said she was “dealing with severe and debilitating headaches” for a number of weeks and emphasized how the “unbearable” pain “required hospitalization.”

Once under doctors’ care, the Bravo personality received a CT scan and MRI, and “doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

Fast forward two weeks and Mellencamp undergoing surgery.

“I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable,” she wrote at the time. “This fight is not over, but that round has been won.”

As detailed above, a new round is now on tap for Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Late last month, Mellencamp went on to thank her friends and family — which includes her and ex Edwin Arroyave’s children Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5 — for their “laughter, support and patience” during this challenging chapter.

She has a long way to go, but Mellencamp was proud at the time over this strong start in this journey.

“As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say think you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers,” she added. “I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong.”

Teddi Mellencamp attends the opening night of the 2023 ATX TV Festival at Stateside at the Paramount on June 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

On March 3, Teddi revealed she was returning home from the hospital after being in the facility’s care for 16 days.

“Thank you to all my loves and life savers for getting me to this day,” she captioned her Instagram Stories.

The podcast host also confessed that it is “obviously very emotional watching your body change with so much medication from the brain tumors.”

“But just trying to remember how grateful I am that I can move my body again,” she said while tearing up. “One day at a time and I’ll get back to where I wanna be, feeling my best.”