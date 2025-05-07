Brittany Cartwright Details Ongoing Harassment From Jax Taylor: He Sends Me Rage Texts …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Jax Taylor announced that he’d gotten sober and changed his ways, his ex-wife Brittany Cartwright expressed her doubts.

And now, it seems that Brittany’s skepticism has been thoroughly justified, as Jax still has more issues than the New York Times!

On the latest episode of The Valley, we witness Brittany’s experiences during the early days of her separation from Jax.

And even though he was in rehab at the time the episode was filmed, he still found ways to make her life hell.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear on an episode of the Bravo series ‘The Valley.’ (Bravo)

Jax finds ways to be obnoxious from rehab

In the summer of 2024, Jax checked into a rehab facility to undergo treatment for his substance and anger issues.

And even though his emotional regulation issues were among his stated reasons for seeking treatment, Taylor still couldn’t prevent himself from “rage texting” his wife while seeking treatment.

“Ugh, he’s already starting to text,” Cartwright remarked to castmates Michelle Lally, Janet and Jason Caperna during a road trip to Santa Barbara.

“I found out he’s in therapy almost seven hours a day, so they take his phone while he’s in therapy, and then he gets 15-minute breaks in between,” she added.

TV personalities Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

The emotional abuse never ends

From there, Brittany sadly joked that she thought she might have a respite from Jax’s harassment during his treatment.

“I actually thought that whenever he was in there for 30 days that I would be able to have some kind of peace,” she said in the episode. adding, “How dumb was I?”

Relationship expert and trauma counselor Jordan Pickell says she’s seen this sort of behavior before.

She explains that therapy is generally beneficial to married couples, but in some cases it can complicate matters.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“It’s a huge first step to start therapy,” Pickell tells USA Today.

“In some cases, therapy can be used as a way to shield or win arguments. I’ve seen people on the receiving end of that behavior and they describe their partners weaponizing the fact ‘they’re working on themselves’ to deflect from the impact they’re still having.”

As the second season of The Valley began, Jax and Brittany were newly separated. She revealed that she was considering a reconciliation until Jax’s rage problem reared its ugly head.

According to Cartwright, Taylor flipped a coffee table after seeing video of her spending time with another man, and “that completely changed everything.”

Someone should remind Jax that he and Brittany were separated at the time, and he cheated on her repeatedly while they were together.

But whoever issues that reminder should maintain a safe distance. This guy has a serious rage problem.