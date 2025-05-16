Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Meghan Markle Even Though He’s in a Jam Too

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ryan Reynolds took an arguably cheap shot at Meghan Markle.

Just as Meghan and Harry are easy targets for ridicule among certain crowds, the A-list actors are also the butt of some unkind jokes.

You might think that someone looking down the barrel of a $400 million legal war would be more sympathetic to victims of bad press.

Maybe he feels for the Sussexes … but that didn’t stop him from poking fun at the Duchess’ business.

On the ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ podcast in May 2025, Ryan Reynolds appeared as a guest. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Ryan Reynolds went after low-hanging fruit (and made jam)

During this week’s episode of Conan O’Brien’s eponymous Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Ryan Reynolds discussed a slew of topics.

He delved into regrets.

He also spoke about his early career, which was very different from his current, A-list status.

Reynolds talked about almost every topic under the sun except for his beloved wife, Blake Lively. Or, you know, the massive legal battle that threatens to consume their lives.

The 48-year-old did make a joke about a different famous mom who is the target of a cruel hate campaign.

Ryan Reynolds cracked a joke about Meghan Markle while discussing his own father, Jimmy.

The actor’s father was a police officer but then became a “food broker.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

So what did he say about the Duchess of Sussex?

According to Reynolds, he thought that his father secretly worked for the CIA when he took on this “food broker” job.

However, his dad clarified that he was a “middleman for jars of jam.”

In telling this story with his usual brand of humor, Reynolds joked: “What? He works for Meghan Markle.”

Ryan Reynolds speaks on stage at the OMR Festival on May 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

Reynolds continued his anachronistic joke, narrating in an ominous tone:

“Tiny jams. Harvestable jams. Made from the oils of Montecito.”

He quipped: “If Jimbo Reynolds [weren’t] dead I’d say he is Meghan Markle.” Reynolds then amended: “Well, adjacent.”

Host Conan O’Brien chimed in, adding to the joke with: “Many people have likened the two.”

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, deliver remarks at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Nation Home Welcome Reception on February 10th, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

Is the joke truly at Meghan’s expense?

Though Ryan Reynolds is obviously referring to Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand and specifically the jam, it doesn’t feel personal.

Instead, it feels like an easy dig for easy laughs. She may have simply come to mind as he explained his father’s work.

As far as lifestyle brands go, you don’t get intrinsically funnier than Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. But As Ever is certainly more topical, as is Markle herself.

Did he mean any harm? Certainly not.

But after everything that he and his wife have been through since late last year, it seems a little tasteless.