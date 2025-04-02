Meghan Markle Finally Launches As Ever; Entire Inventory Sells Out Immediately

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The big day is finally here!

After months of planning and a few unexpected setbacks, Meghan Markle has finally launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Products went on sale today via the As Ever website, and not surprisingly, everything is already sold out.

Meghan Markle isn’t receiving rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

Meghan Markle’s new products sell out instantaneously

There are only a handful of items available at the moment: some jams, teas, and batter mixes for making crepes and cookies.

Not surprisingly, they all sold out within hours of the site’s launch.

According to a press release that appeared on PR Newswire, Meghan’s highly anticipated brand was rolled out “in partnership with Netflix’s CPG division” and “products will be available to ship nationwide across all 50 states with plans to expand globally.”

To promote her new wares, Meghan gave an in-depth interview to the New York Times:

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Asked about the controversy over her decision to turn her back on royal life and focus on entrepreneurship, Meghan replied, “I need to work, and I love to work.”

“This is a way I can connect my home life and my work.”

In response to those who have accused her of being “inauthentic” and “unrelatable,” Meghan points out that she got divorced in her thirties and often grappled with economic uncertainty in her young adulthood.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

“Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?” Meghan asked the Times reporter as she “gestured” around her $14 million Montecito home.

A much-needed win for Meghan Markle

If you’ve been following Meghan’s career in recent years, you know that it’s been through numerous ups and downs.

Her recent rough patch began with the cancelation of her Spotify podcast after a single season, and it continued through a succession of disappointing projects.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as she attends a Sit Out with Britain’s Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 11, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

But now, Meghan’s cooking show has been renewed for a second season, and her line of treats has sold out within hours.

And in the very near future, Meghan will launch a new podcast, this one about female entrepreneurs.

To be fair, Meghan probably still has a ways to go before her haters will be convinced that she has the makings of a successful businesswoman.

But after a year of decline, her career prospects appear to be on the upswing.