Jenelle Evans Divorced: Teen Mom Alum Files at Last; Good Riddance, David Eason!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans has taken another major step in her personal life.

A few days after the Teen Mom alum made the controversial decision to send her teenage son down to Florida to live with his biological father, Evans has decided to step away from estranged husband David Eason.

For good.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

According to our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Evans has filed for divorce from Eason… about 15 months after she announced the couple’s separation.

Th official filing went through the state of North Carolina and is listed as a request for an “absolute divorce.”

For the record, this state’s law requires a couple who is seeking divorce to be legally separated and living apart for one year before they can go ahead and actually start the divorce process.

In court documents obtained by The Ashley, Jenelle lists the date of her and David’s separation as February 16, 2024.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It was right around this same time that Evans trashed Eason as a deadbeat and a drunk in her separation filing.

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” Evans wrote back then, for example, eventually bringing up the incident that caused the former spouses to lose custody of their kids for about a month years ago:

“In May of 2019, Defendant shot and killed the family’s pet French Bulldog Nugget in front of the minor child.”

Yup. This really happened.

Elsewhere, Jenelle alleged last year that Eason often acts in an “erratic” manner because he drinks so heavily, writing:

Defendant has committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party’s money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial.

David Eason, Marissa Eason and Ensley Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Back to the new divorce papers…

“At the time of the separation, at least one of the parties intended the separation to be permanent,” the court papers read read. “Since the date of separation, the parties lived continuously separate and apart from each other and did not resume the marital relationship.”

Evans also acknowledged that she and her ex are involved in a civil court battle that deals with their separation, asset distribution, custody of their daughter Ensley and a lot more.

She has asked that the court preserve the claims she made in that case.

Evans currently resides in Las Vegas, while Eason is living with girlfriend Kenleigh Heatwole since last year at her home in North Carolina.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

Ahead of this filing, Evans recently announced a divorce party she has planned in New York City next month at a strip club.

“Reality TV’s most unfiltered star is flipping the script on heartbreak. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is officially moving on from David Eason — and she’s not doing it quietly,” states the Spearmint Rhino’s website. “Instead of sulking over the split, Jenelle is going full throttle with a no-holds-barred divorce party in the heart of New York City.”

Said Evans to Page Six of the event:

“I’ve survived chaos, heartbreak, betrayal and years of public drama, but I’m still standing, stronger than ever. This divorce is my official reset button and I’m throwing a massive celebration to mark the start of me finally living life on my own terms.”