Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Blasted on SNL: How Did They React to the Surprise Colin …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to enjoy a relaxing night at home over the weekend, hopefully, they didn’t decide to turn on Saturday Night Live.

During the show’s Weekend Update segment, cast member Colin Jost slammed the couple in unexpectedly brutal fashion.

“President [Donald] Trump also announced a new trade deal with the UK that will reopen British markets for American companies,” Jost’s joke began.

‘SNL’ star Colin Jost roasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the show’s Weekend Update segment. (NBC (YouTube screenshot))

“All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two,” the comic continued, as a photo of Harry and Meghan appeared on screen.

What did Harry and Meghan think of the Jost roast?

Needless to say, the punchline was not exactly complimentary to Harry and Meghan.

However, it’s worth noting that the joke had more to do with British attitudes toward Harry and Meghan than with how the couple is perceived in the US.

Still, for Harry, it couldn’t have felt good to know that millions of people are laughing at a joke about how your home country is glad to be rid of you.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Premiere of â€œBob Marley: One Loveâ€ at the Carib 5 Theatre on January 23, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

And Meghan is likely all too aware that she’s the reason that Harry’s popularity in the UK has declined so dramatically in recent years.

So how did Harry and Meghan react to the surprise diss? Well … they didn’t. At least not directly.

But Meghan did assure her followers that SNL swipe aside, she had a truly epic weekend.

Harry and Meghan’s enviable weekend

On Friday, Harry and Meghan attended the fifth and final of Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Arena.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

And Sunday, of course, was Mother’s Day. Meghan marked the occasion with a photo of herself and her two children.

“Cheers to juggling it all with joy!” she captioned the pic below, adding:

“And to these two gems – who still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain’, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure….being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life …

“I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.'”

As usual, the faces of Harry and Meghan’s little ones were not visible in the pic.

So, yeah — all in all, a pretty nice weekend for Harry and Meghan.

Sure, they got jabbed by SNL, but that’s sort of an honor, right?

Harry and Meghan should be feeling proud at the moment. And hey, they’ve certainly heard far worse from the British tabloid press!