Blake Lively Named One of the 100 Most Influential People By Time Magazine

Blake Lively might be having a tumultuous year.

But there have been plenty of ups to go with the downs, as Time magazine just honored Blake with a spot on its annual list of the 100 most influential people.

Yes, amid Lively’s headline-making legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the actress earned a spot on the iconic list for the very first time.

Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of “It Ends With Us” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Blake was included in the “Titans” segment of the list, placing her alongside such notable names as like Serena Williams, Lorne Michaels, Simone Biles, and Mark Zuckerberg.

She was nominated by civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill who sang Blake’s praises in a heartfelt essay.

“I don’t know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched Gossip Girl. The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems.”

Blake is one of this year’s most controversial honorees

Public figures included on this year’s list come from all walks of life.

Blake Lively attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Ifill noted that Blake and husband Ryen Reynolds “reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.”

“I had been getting a few of these calls, as our work fighting against voter suppression and police brutality was receiving national attention,” she continued.

“I’m always curious about the kind of research famous people do before they make that cold call to offer their support. The ones I have remained in relationship with are those who, like Blake, really did their homework.”

Most of the big names didn’t come as much of a surprise (whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Donald Trump is one of this year’s most influential figures).

Blake Lively attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

But the inclusion of Blake came as a surprise to many.

And some folks have taken issue with the honor, as they feel that it’s a result of her PR team’s efforts to protect her image amid recent controversies.

Blake’s war with Justin Baldoni rages on

Blake’s selection for the Time list comes amid an ongoing legal battle that threatens to overshadow her career achievements.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Back in December, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin for sexual harassment that she says took place on the set of the film It Ends With Us. Baldoni responded with a $400 million countersuit.

It’ll likely be over a year before the former costars face off in court.

In the meantime, the battle is playing out in the court of public opinion.

And it looks like Blake managed to score a major victory this week.