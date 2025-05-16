50 Cent Slams Jay Z For Decades-Long Diddy Friendship: ‘Jay, You Still There?’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The fifth day of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial got underway in Manhattan this morning.

And while it remains to be seen if the disgraced mogul will be convicted, he’s already been found guilty in the court of public opinion.

Jokes and memes about Diddy’s alleged misconduct have been circulating since he was arrested back in September of 2024.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

50 Cent has been throwing endless shade at Diddy

And no one has delighted in the disgraced mogul’s downfall quite as much as 50 Cent.

50 has been throwing verbal jabs at Diddy for years, but he really stepped his game up in the months of his imprisonment.

(Combs has been locked up since the time of his arrest, having been denied bail on several occasions.)

If he’s convicted on all of the charges against him (which seems highly likely), then Combs is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars. So 50 is probably safe from his notorious temper and (alleged) fondness for revenge (more on that later).

But now, Mr. Cent is taking shots at a music legend who’s just as rich and powerful as Diddy and who does not appear to be at any risk of going to jail.

Jay-Z and Diddy attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

50 Cent mocks Jay Z’s friendship with Diddy

Considering they’re both New York rappers-turned-moguls who are exactly the same age, it’s not surprising that Diddy and Jay Z were close friends at one point.

Jay has wisely distanced himself from Diddy in the light of his recent legal troubles — but 50 is not about to let the hip hop legend about his relationship with his former colleague.

On Thursday, 50 posted a collage of photos showing Diddy and Jay enjoying each other’s company in better times (well, better times for Diddy, anyway).

“Friends till the end, Jay you still there?” 50 Cent captioned the post. “We blew up Kid cudi’s car to show him who’s the BOSS! LOL.”

That comment is a reference to allegations that Diddy blew up rapper Kid Cudi’s car in a jealous rage when Cudi began dating Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura.

The Kid Cudi allegations resurface

Ventura has been on the witness stand all week, and she confirmed that Diddy was furious about the relationship.

In her 2023 lawsuit against Combs, Ventura claimed that was so “enraged” over her relationship with Cudi that he threatened to “blow up” his car.

“Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” the suit reads, according to Page Six.

Jay-Z and Sean Combs attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Now, that’s a hell of a coincidence, but we don’t know if Combs actually blew up Cudi’s car. He was never charged in connection with the explosion, and it’s unlikely that he will be at this point.

But clearly, 50 is linking Combs to the explosion. And he’s even tossing in Jay Z’s name for good measure.

Obviously, 50 has never been one to shy away from controversy.

But he might want to worry about legal repercussions on this one.