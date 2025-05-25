Jenelle Evans: I’m Getting Into the Marijuana Business!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans has her sights set on the future.

The long-time reality star has been in the news of late for a number of personal reasons… from finally filing for divorce from husband David Eason to temporarily giving up custody of her teenage son, Jace.

Yes, Evans put the kid on a plane to Florida so he can live for some period of time with his biological father.

That’s a complicated and seemingly sordid story for another day, however.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

In the wake of a divorce party at Spearmint Rhino in New York City, Jenelle spoke this month to In Touch Weekly and said she has no plans to return to the Teen Mom franchise.

(Not that she’s been invited back, we feel a need to note.)

What does the mother of three have in mind?

How will she make money for herself and her kids, especially now that she’s no longer married?

Jenelle Evans attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I’m looking at creating a podcast,” Jenelle said to In Touch, elaborating on other career plans or ideas as follows:

“I’m also working on a cannabis brand I mentioned last year, so that’s still in the works. And I’m focused on working behind the scenes in TV, rather than always being in front of the camera.

“So I have a lot of different projects lined up and I’m really glad I’m staying busy.”

The veteran MTV personality entered the public eye at 17 years old on 16 and Pregnant; she’s been in this type of spotlight for over a decade — for better and, often, for worse.

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

In 2019, Evans lost custody of her kids for about a month after Eason shot and killed the family dog and Child Protection Services then got involved.

Three years later, Evans said she was leaving the aforementioned cable network for good.

She’s made the occasional appearance in the time since, though.

“We’re on good terms,” she now claims of her relationship with producers and executives.

“I’m still under contract with them, but they’re letting me explore and do my own thing, which is great and I really appreciate them for that. But as for the future with the show, I have no idea. I think working on other projects would be more fun for me. And I feel like that’s just a closed chapter.”

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

Evans also told In Touch that she’s taking acting classes and may try to appear before a camera again, perhaps on a scripted series at some point.

For now, however, she’s just trying to learn some lessons and head down a positive path.

“I’ve been through a lot,” concluded to the tabloid. “But I feel like I’m finally heading in the direction I’ve always wanted, just on my own terms this time.”