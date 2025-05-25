Aaron Hernandez May Have Masturbated During Patriots’ Team Meetings, Rob Gronkowski …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Before Aaron Hernandez was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, he and Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski were the most dominant tight end duo in NFL history.

Of course, these days, discussions of Hernandez mostly revolve around his conviction on murder charges and his subsequent jail cell suicide.

But Gronkowski says there’s more to his teammate’s story than just violence and tragedy:

Gronk wants to remind the world that in addition to his talents on the football field, Hernandez was the kind of guy who would crank his hog in the middle of a team meeting.

Rob Gronkowski’s at Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach Las Vegas At Encore Beach Club At Wynn Las Vegas on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas)

Hernandez used hands for more than catching passes, Gronkowski hints

During a recent appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Gronkowski addressed the rumors that Hernandez had the habit of masturbating during team meetings.

“That’s a possibility, that one. I may or may not have seen it live. I’m not going to confirm or deny,” said a laughing Gronk (is there any other kind?), adding:

“I mean, I love crazy sh-t though, so I didn’t mind things like that. I was like, ‘Wow, that was pretty epic.’ I was a wild man myself, so nothing fazed me.”

While it’s tough to imagine the logistics, wanking with a playbook in his lap is low on the list of the wildest things Hernandez did in his short life.

Gronkowski says he was ‘disappointed’ by Hernandez’s actions, wonders what might have been

“We were the best combination at the tight end position of all time. And that second year proves it. I mean we had like what—2,300 yards combined and like [24] touchdowns between just him and I, including playoffs and regular season. That’s unheard of,” Gronkowski said of he and Hernandez’s production on the field (according to Yahoo! Sports).

“Like, why would you do that? We got the whole world in front of us. Especially you and I as a tandem, we’ve got the best team out there, everything. So, it was shocking,” he added, expressing his confusion over Hernandez’s crimes.

Gronkowski continued, “It’s unfortunate what happened. ‘Cause the talent was just through the roof. And if we could have kept our tandem going, we could have been just truly unstoppable.”

Rob Gronkowski attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Hernandez played just three seasons with the Patriots before being arrested in connection with the murder of Odin Lloyd.

He took his own life just days after being acquitted of the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Obviously, there are no winners in such a tragic saga.

