Jenelle Evans Ships Troubled Son Off to Florida

Jenelle Evans now has one fewer problem to worry about.

The troubling thing?

That problem is her 16-year old son, Jace.

According to The Sun, Jenelle sent her oldest child on a plane ride by himself this past Friday night, as Jace will live for the foreseeable future with his biological father, Andrew Lewis.

The teenager has next to no relationship with his dad — but his relationship with his mother has been a sad, ugly and dangerous mess for several months now.

In April, for example, Jenelle called 911 on Jace because she claimed the young man was smashing everything in their Las Vegas home.

Prior to this alleged incident, Jace ran away from home on numerous occasions.

The reason behind at least one of these disappearance, according to Jace, was that Jenelle’s estranged husband, David Eason, physically assaulted him in some way.

Eason was charged with Assault by Strangulation as a result, which is considered a felony.

A North Carolina court clerk told The Sun last January that Eason was indicted on his child abuse case for his alleged September 2023 attack on Jenelle’s firstborn.

“They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court spokesperson said back then, citing a level of justice that only deals with felonies.

Jenelle has since moved away from her native state of North Carolina… but the issues with Jace haven’t stopped.

“Jace ran away last week and was missing. Andrew and [Jenelle’s mom] Barbara were aware,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup this afternoon, adding that Jenelle was posting about her upcoming divorce party at the time.

“Andrew had been in communication with Jace via phone since last year, so he was very worried,” the insider said. “Jace was located on Thursday and after Jace was found, a judge ruled that Jace could go and stay with Andrew.”

The Sun, meanwhile, describes Andrew’s custody of Jace as “temporary,” but also says Lewis will be looking to enroll Jace into a local school for this fall.

Jace was mostly raised by his maternal grandmother — due to his mother’s substance abuse and legal issues.

In February 2023, Evans was granted full custody of the child because he had reportedly become too much for Barbara to handle.

This, sadly, now appears to be the case for Jenelle as well.

“Jenelle has done the best that she could since she left David [her ex-husband],” the Sun reports. “She’s been asking for help with things happening with Jace and she has done what she could to walk through them.”

Andrew, for his part, met up with Jace in early 2024 for the first time in 13 years.

Per The Sun, Jace is due to return to Vegas in mid-June for a check in… where a judge will determine if he can continue to live in Florida with Andrew… or if he has to go somewhere else.

We continue to simply wish the best to this young man and hope the adults around him just keep his interests as the priority.