Jenelle Evans Throws Herself a Divorce Party at NYC Strip Club

Jenelle Evans is in the midst of a very nasty divorce from David Eason.

But while it might be a long time before the troubled Teen Mom alums are able to finalize their split, Jenelle is already eager to start celebrating.

Yes, the mother of three announced today that she’s throwing a party to mark the end of her marriage. And not just any party …

Here, Jenelle Evans gives YouTube followers a look at her daily life. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Jenelle’s party announcement attracts criticism

Jenelle’s big bash will take place at the Spearmint Rhino strip club in New York City.

The party — which is titled “I Do. I Did. I’m Done” — will take place nearly a year-and-a-half after the start of Jenelle and David’s separation.

Now, there’s nothing inherently wrong with a single parent celebrating their latest divorce at a strip club.

But the event doesn’t exactly jibe with the “responsible, sober-ish grownup” image that Jenelle has been trying to project lately.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

“I’ve survived chaos, heartbreak, betrayal and years of public drama, but I’m still standing, stronger than ever,” Evans said in a statement to Page Six. “This divorce is my official reset button and I’m throwing a massive celebration to mark the start of me finally living life on my own terms.”

In case there was any doubt that she’s hoping to make some money from this gig, Jenelle added:

“Spearmint Rhino New York City celebrates strong, beautiful, independent women who take control of their story, just like I am. This isn’t just a party, it’s my power move!”

Jenelle has never been the most popular star of the Teen Mom franchise, so you probably won’t be surprised to learn that many have criticized her latest cash grab.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I feel so bad for their children,” wrote one Page Six commenter.

“Klassy [sic]. Like a Walmart version of Snookie [sic],” another added, while a third chimed in, “Who celebrates the break-up of a family? How very sad this is.”

Jenelle’s rough road to freedom

To be fair, Jenelle says she escaped an abusive relationship, and that’s always a move worth celebrating.

Unfortunately, permanently cutting ties with David will be no easy feat.

Jenelle Evans offers her account of her two most recent breakups. (YouTube)

Eason is demanding full custody of Ensley, his 8-year-old daughter by Jenelle.

And the exes still have millions in assets to divide, including their sprawling North Carolina property that fans have dubbed “the Land.”

So clearly, Jenelle’s David-related headaches are far from over. But it seems that she’s hoping to set all that aside for one night and enjoy a relaxing evening in the company of some exotic dancers.

Hey, Jenelle’s first baby daddy, Andrew Lewis, lives in NYC! Maybe he’ll make a cameo!