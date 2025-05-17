Cassie’s Husband Speaks Out in Wake of Singer’s Bombshell Diddy Trial …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alex Fine could not be more proud of his VERY brave wife.

The 32-year old married the singer in 2019, shares two kids with Cassie Ventura and will welcome the couple’s third in about a month.

Over the past four days, the spotlight has been on Cassie because she served as the main witness in the government’s trial against Diddy… a man accused of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Alex Fine, Cassie Ventura’s husband, departs Manhattan’s Federal Court in New York City on May 13, 2025. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)

Over the course of her testimony, Cassie swore that was pressured to engage in her then-boyfriend’s freak-off parties, which included an endless array of escorts having their sexual way with her.

At one point, Cassie said a prostitute urinated into her mouth.

Really harrowing stuff.

During cross-examination by Combs’ defense team, the legal team exposed old text messages and tried to prove that all sexual encounters were consensual… and that Ventura was a willing participant in the infamous freak-off parties.

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

In a statement issued to reporters Friday, meanwhile, as the trial wrapped up its first week, Fine addressed Diddy “and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room.”

Amen.

He continued as follows:

“I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her,”

Cassie Ventura and recording artist-producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Fine went on:

“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie.

“She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me.”

What a beautiful message.

Cassie Ventura and recording artist Sean Combs arrive at “Mayweather VS Pacquiao” presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)

Back in 2016, CNN posted a hotel surveillance video of Diddy kicking and beating Ventura in 2016.

Soon afterward, Fine shared a note on Instagram that read: “Men who hit women aren’t men.”

In 2019, Fine ran a marathon for domestic violence awareness and a footage then surfaced that featured the spouses sharing an emotional hug after he finished.

In his statement on Friday, Cassie’s husband emphasized the bravery and indomitable spirit of his wife, adding:

“You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As cited above, Diddy is currently on trial for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

He previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied all of the allegations against him.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a statement in September.