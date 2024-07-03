David Eason Girlfriend: Who the Heck is Kenleigh Heatwole?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

David Eason has reportedly found someone new to treat like absolute $hit.

The former Teen Mom star, who was fired by MTV years ago for shooting and killing his family’s young dog, is no longer married to Jenelle Evans.

The polarizing cable network personality filed to separate from Eason in March.

He doesn’t seem very broken up about it, however.

David Eason, Marissa Eason and Ensley Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Based on a number of recent TikTok videos, Eason is now dating someone named Kenleigh Heatwole.

On this social media platform, the often-violent bigot has turned the camera on himself while inside Kenleigh’s house… while making some meals in her kitchen… and also while singing, jet-skiing and, of course, throwing back some drinks at a bar.

Based on research conducted by our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, it sounds as if:

Kenleigh is 25 years old.

She owns property in North Carlina.

She is a photographer and graphic designer.

She enjoys hunting, boating, and owns a Doberman — who should likely sleep with one eye open any time Eason is around.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV)

In her aforementioned legal documents, Evans wrote that she has every “intent” to make her separation “permanent.”

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” she wrote in an attempt to expose Eason, later bringing up the incident that caused the couple to lost custody of its kids for about a month years ago:

“In May of 2019, Defendant shot and killed the family’s pet French Bulldog Nugget in front of the minor child.”

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in this same filing, Evans referenced the current felony charge hanging over her spouse, which is the result of an alleged assault of her teenage son, Jace.

“On or about September 28 of 2023, a report was made to medical professionals by plaintiff’s oldest minor child,” Jenelle writes, adding that the sheriff’s office investigated the allegations and David was “subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation.”

It’s all been very ugly for a long time surrounding Eason, who has responded by claiming Evans is a thief.

We’re not about to take sides in this messy split, but we are asking that Kenleigh Heatwole perhaps reconsider her romantic future.

Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

Evans, for her part, was linked a short time ago to her manager, August Keen.

In her own recent TikTok video, we can Evans grab a man’s arm while the track “I Like The Way You Kiss Me” plays in the background.

However, after this rumor started to circulate around the Internet, Keen told In Touch Weekly simply:

“Jenelle is single.”