Jason Duggar & Maddie Grace Announce Baby Plans 6 Months After Wedding

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace have some news about their little family!

Last autumn, Jase and Maddie married after an “engagement” of two months.

The two did break some rules along the way, but their marriage is still very new.

Now, they’re answering the usual questions from fans in their very first Q&A. And they have some big answers!

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace did their first Q&A

Late last week, Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace posted a Q&A video to their YouTube channel. Their first Q&A, in fact.

As you can see below, the video addresses questions from followers, including those regarding their relationship and their plans for their family.

Jason and Maddie married on October 3.

After just six months and some change of marriage, they have some news that may surprise some longtime Duggar-watchers.

By this time, many members of Jason’s family — and others within their fundamentalist cult — would be actively trying to reproduce, if not already expecting their first child.

“We do not want to have kids for a while,” Maddie Grace announced to the camera.

“I love kids,” she affirmed.

“But I don’t want any right now.”

They ‘want to savor this’ for now

Maddie continued, referring to their marriage: “And I want to savor this and just get to know each other.”

That is very sensible. Within their cult, a true relationship cannot begin until after marriage — if at all.

Even with their rule-breaking, their fate is akin to an arranged marriage in many ways.

And, similarly, even if they find that they are not actually compatible, the expectation — and financial pressures — from family will be to stay married, no matter what.

“I do love that my parents, I think that their calling really was having all 19 kids, I really do believe that,” Jason stated.

“And they’re such incredible parents,” he then claimed without evidence.

“But for us, we also want to enjoy every stage that the Lord has us in,” Jase continued, framing this choice within the confines of his cult’s version of Christianity.

“We want to be able to travel too, travel around the world, do a bunch of things, and it’s tough to do that when you have kids.”

Growing up in a huge family taught Jase the value of NOT having a small army of children

“Even some of the couples in my family have said, ‘Hey, we wish that we maybe would have maybe waited a little bit, that way we could travel and do different things,’” Jason admitted.

“And so,” he continued, “that’s something we both really want to do.”

Jason specified that he would like to visit all 50 states with his wife.

He would also like to visit Israel, which many American evangelicals believe will play a role in the End Times anticipated by their faith.

When it comes to actually having kids, Maddie revealed:

“I would say my max is six, and that’s pushing it. I mean, we did get the question, ‘Do you guys want 19 kids?’ Absolutely not.”

She reasonably added: “That’s too many [kids] for me.”

Maddie offered a much less reasonable characterization of Michelle Duggar, alleging: “I think your mom is an absolute angel for being able to do that because I couldn’t.”

And yes, they broke several cult rules

Though Jason clearly holds views that preclude fans from seeing him as a good person, he has broken away from at least some of the Duggar family’s most notorious rules.

For example, he and Maddie dated and (gasp!) kissed ahead of marrying.

“Growing up in my family, that was against the rules, but for Maddie Grace and I, that’s not a conviction that we have,” Jason affirmed.

He continued: “I love my parents, I think they’re great people, but it’s a rule that we set for ourselves in our relationship, through dating and engagement, and it was something we were OK with.”