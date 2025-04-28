Travis Kelce Unfollows Ryan Reynolds Amidst Justin Baldoni Drama: What Caused the Falling …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds don’t seem to be on good terms.

Not anymore.

As headlines threaten to drag Taylor Swift into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ugly legal battle, the stress could fracture some famous friendships.

If Travis’ latest move is any indication, it already has.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Why did Travis Kelce unfollow Ryan Reynolds?

For reasons of his own — we will discuss possibilities in a moment — Travis Kelce appears to have unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

We’re unsure of when Travis made this move. Ryan is still following Travis, for the record.

Whatever this is, it’s one-sided.

It’s probably also worth noting that Blake Lively, though of course still following Taylor Swift, is no longer following Travis.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

A few months back, the now-infamous Justin Baldoni alleged that Blake and Ryan had somehow weaponized Taylor, with whom they are friends, flaunting their friendship with her during the filming of It Ends With Us.

Did that happen?

It seems likely that Baldoni at least felt intimidated by Taylor, as most people would. It may be the only relatable thing about him.

TMZ reported that Taylor felt that Blake had used her in her battle of wills (now legal battle) against Baldoni, and that Taylor resented this.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Is there a beef?

We promised to speculate about why Travis might have unfollowed Ryan.

So here we go.

The first explanation, one with which some are automatically running, is that Taylor and Travis believe that Blake and Ryan “used” her as a social cudgel against Baldoni, and that they resent it.

If so, Travis’ unfollow could signal just that — a dissatisfaction or even open dislike for Ryan.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend “Another Simple Favor” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Of course, there is an alternative explanation.

Right now, Baldoni’s legal battle against Blake and Ryan threatens to drag everyone in their orbit into court. Even some of Baldoni’s buds could end up testifying.

It is possible that Travis is making some sort of attempt to lessen their apparent connection to keep one couple from being dragged into the other’s legal struggle.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce answers questions inside the Caesars Superdome during the Super Bowl Opening Night on February 3, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

Could it be unrelated to the legal war?

Some of the worst people alive have sided with Baldoni or simply condemned Blake.

It is easy to connect anything and everything to this ugly, seemingly vindictive legal campaign.

It’s entirely possible that Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds had some sort of falling out.

The two men seem to have very little in common aside from good looks, wealth, and partners who are more famous than they are.

What if that’s all that there is to it?