Robyn Brown to Kody: You’ve Been SUCH a Butthole!

This NOT exactly just in:

Kody Brown is very selfish and needy.

The Sister Wives patriarch himself has said this in the past, an admission that likely led to a whole lot of head-nodding from ex-spouses Christine, Meri and Janelle.

On the April 20 return episode of Sister Wives, meanwhile? It sounded as if current wife Robyn would actually agree, too.

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

“He was hard, you know, and I had to sit there and explain this to him, that, ‘You were a moody butthole,” Robyn said on camera during this installment, referring to the problems she and Kody encountered after his other wives walked away from him.

As you must recall, Christine Brown announced her split from in November 2021 … and spouses Janelle Brown and Meri Brown followed her out the door soon after.

“It goes through your mind once in a while, ‘Hey, do these divorces devalue me to her? I’ve been left. Do you still want me the same way?'” Kody explained of his relationship with Robyn on Sunday night.

“As they left, they stole some of my confidence and I just, I’m vulnerable and I’m a fool.”

Robyn and Kody Brown pose here for a TLC promotional shot. (TLC)

On air, Robyn basically confessed that Kody was her soulmate, but he likely could never use that same term when it comes to how he views her.

This makes some sense when you considered Kody was spiritually married to three other women throughout a majority of their romance.

“Kody and I have done a lot of work to make sure our relationship survived all the splits,” Robyn added during the April 20 episode.

“Kody got into his head that my issues with him were because he didn’t have other wives.”

There’s been chatter in the past that Robyn was going to divorce Kody; she’s made no secret of how challenging he was to live with after getting rejected by Christine, Janelle and Meri.

Kody Brown never really looks to happy, does he? (TLC)

“Robyn and Kody are not doing well. They have been very unhappy… [and] it’s getting worse,” an insider told The Sun last August.

Kody was “just really mad at the world right now,” the source went on back then.

“He’s not who he used to be at all. He’s completely changed. He’s angry and he’s volatile, and he doesn’t like anybody that’s not worshiping him…

“Robyn is not committed to staying if things don’t change. That’s just what it has come down to. Their marriage is not going to sustain this kind of control.”

Kody Brown is interviewed here by TLC. (TLC)

That was over a year ago, however.

“The splits didn’t make him less valuable to me,” Robyn insisted on this new episode “That’s not how I feel at all.”

In general, she just has wanted her husband to be, you know, a kind and caring person.

“What I struggled with was how he was treating me,” she said, adding:

“I feel like Kody’s coming out of it. I’m just proud of us for surviving it.”