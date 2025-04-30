Kendrick Lamar Net Worth: How Rich Is the ‘Not Like Us’ Rapper Amid His …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s only April, but 2025 has already been quite a year for Kendrick Lamar.

In February, the rapper took home five Grammys for his 2024 song “Not Like Us.” He followed that up in epic fashion by performing during halftime at Super Bowl LIX.

Earlier this month, he launched a world tour with frequent collaborator SZA, and the duo is already shattering earnings records.

Needless to say, no emcee on the planet is dominating the game quite like Kendrick at the moment.

Kendrick Lamar, winner of Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year for â€œNot Like Usâ€, poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

And this new level of success has many fans wondering what K-Dot’s bank account is looking like.

The Many Careers of Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick is benefitting from numerous revenue streams these days.

In addition to multi-platinum singles like “Not Like Us” and chart-topping albums like last year’s GNX, he’s also one of the music world’s most in-demand collaborators.

US rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Not only did he curate the acclaimed soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther, he’s also teamed up on tracks with artists like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, SZA, and Rihanna.

He’s also a popular touring artist, and Complex estimates that Lamar earned more than $150 million for his last two trips around the world.

And as Cosmo points out, Kendrick has also inked endorsement deals with brands like Calvin Klein, Beats by Dre, and American Express.

Kendrick Lamar attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Interestingly, Kendrick is one of the only artists ever to turn down an offer to headline Coachella — but something tells us he’s not too worried about missing that paycheck.

Needless to say, the man has a lot more going on than just his well-publicized feud with Drake.

Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth

So it should come as no surprise that Kendrick is seriously wealthy.

The website Celebrity Net Worth currently estimates his value at roughly $140 million.

As always, it’s important to bear in mind that this is merely an estimate based on publicly available information about Kendrick’s holdings and career successes.

Kendrick Lamar poses backstage as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar, during Cannes Lions 2022, at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

Clearly, Kung-Fu Kenny has a long way to go if he wants to catch up to billionaire musicians like Taylor Swift and Rihanna, both of whom he’s collaborated with.

And while Lamar might have emerged victorious from his feud with Drake, the perennially bankable Canadian is still winning the net worth war.

According to recent estimates, Drake is worth roughly $250 million.

But thanks to that beef, Kendrick has reached a new level of popularity and influence in recent months.

And that could mean that his most lucrative years are still ahead of him.