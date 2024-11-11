Jason Duggar Cheers for Trump with Meme & Is Swiftly Condemned by Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jason Duggar is under fire for more than just supporting Trump.

But his unsurprising political take is definitely a big part of it.

In the wake of the 2024 election’s grim results, Jason Duggar celebratED the Trump win on social media. Perhaps he thought that no one would notice, or perhaps he simply didn’t care.

Longtime Duggar watchers saw, however. And the misogynistic twist is as unsurprising as Jason’s politics.

What did Jason Duggar say about Donald Trump?

On Tuesday, November 5, Americans went to the polls. An alarming number of voters selected disgraced former president Donald Trump to retake the White House, ushering in years of potential chaos, despair, and lasting national harm.

Those same voters were in a celebratory mood. And Jason Duggar was among them.

Check out this post on Instagram, one that Jason did not post himself but did “like.”

“He single handedly kept America from having the first female president, twice,” the image reads, alongside a generic photo of Donald Trump.

“Follow me if you’re Trump’s top guy,” the caption then invites.

As you can see, Jason Duggar liked the post. Perhaps he forgot that likes are visible. Or perhaps he simply did not care.

Jason Duggar went full misogynist for Trump, it seems

On Reddit, users of the /DuggarSnark subreddit discussed the post under the subject: “Screw You Jason Duggar.”

This was not merely about Jason’s support for Trump. Most assume that most or all of the Duggars support Trump. Key pillars of Trumpism include Christian nationalism, white supremacy, and other values very compatible with the Duggar’s brand of Christian fundamentalism.

Still, Jason Duggar joining in the specific celebration of zero women presidents really got under people’s skin.

One Reddit denizen commented: “And yet his brother Jed was defeated by a woman.” Good point!

There are folks who pretend that their Trump votes came from a place of “economic anxiety” (And yet they vote to make the economy worse? Make it make sense!). But the refreshing honesty of open misogyny wasn’t winning Jason any praise.

“I have a few family members that vote conservative but would never support this,” another redditor admitted. “Just shows you once again that Duggars are extremist.”

Is the open misogyny part of the Duggar Family ideology?

Most of the Duggar family avoids expressing overt bigotry. This arguably has more to do with their family brand — attempting to make their lifestyle appear extreme-yet-palatable, as if it were a quirk and not a generational atrocity.

However, that means that their political beliefs sometimes take fans aback. It’s easy to look at young Duggars (Jason is 24) and the Duggar daughters especially and see them as victims. And they are! Victims of their parents, and victims of a twisted and abusive community.

But even those who have distanced themselves from Duggar beliefs still hold extreme views that people who would love to root for them find appalling. Jason is considerably less sympathetic … and, clearly, has taken the Duggar cult’s teachings about the value of women to heart.