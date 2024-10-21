Did Jason Duggar Break Duggar Rules on a Honeymoon in Greece?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fans are asking if Jason Duggar went on a Honeymoon in Greece.

They also speculate that he and his new bride may have broken some Duggar rules. And no, it’s not the ones that you think.

In early October, Jason Duggar married Maddie Grace.

Fans have some accusations — and, perhaps, misunderstandings — about Jason’s post-nuptial plans with his new wife.

Did Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace plan a honeymoon in Greece?

On October 3, Jason Duggar married Maddie Grace. The two had only been engaged for a couple of months, and had only been in a relationship — or close enough to one, by Duggar standards — for three months before that.

The sprawling guest list included many Duggars. So, too, did the wedding party. Jedidiah Duggar served as Jason’s Best Man.

James Dugar, Justin Duggar, and Jackson Duggar were groomsment. Johanna Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, Jordan Duggar, and even little Josie Duggar were among Maddie’s bridesmaids.

While sharing the news of their wedding, Jason Duggar and his new wife Maddie Grace revealed their honeymoon plans.

It’s unclear where the idea of them embarking upon a honeymoon in Greece originated. But it is not true.

However, it’s not far off. Joe Duggar and his wife, Kendra, had their honeymoon in Greece. And Jason and Maddie planned their honeymoon for a different Mediterranean peninsula: Italy.

Did Jason Duggar break any family rules?

Most of the Duggars have broken some of the strict fundamentalist rules that Jim Bob once espoused. In some cases, the rules were just for show. Sensational restrictions about skirts and pants were, perhaps, a smokescreen for more abusive practices within the cult.

However, some of the rules are very serious. The Duggars went to great lengths to isolate themselves from any secular media. Only some of the Duggar adults have branched out into openly enjoying aspects of the society that their family teaches is overrun by the actual literal devil’s influence.

Jason recently shared on social media that he was, it seems, watching a film that the Duggars would never endorse.

As users on Reddit recently discussed, Jason Duggar was watching Mamma Mia.

Mamma Mia is a musical featuring the music of Abba, with the beloved European pop songs woven into a story.

In addition to Abba’s music consisting of bangers and, arguably, numerous gay anthems, the story itself is totally at odds with the Duggar cult. The story hinges upon a mother and daughter where neither of them know the identity of the girl’s biological father, because her mother might have conceived with one of a handful of men. Not an unrealistic scenario — but absolutely unthinkable in the Duggar world.

Actually, this may be (technically) within the rules

One of the central tenets of the Duggar brand of Christian fundamentalism is establishing the father and husband as the ruler of one’s family. Their God comes first, but it is the husband and father who essentially owns his wife and children as property until the children marry.

Jason can set his own rules for his family, including how his wife may dress. The rules of this horrific cult do strongly suggest specific levels of modesty — and so much more — but up until Jason gets called to account by the family’s church or financially pressured by Jim Bob, he and Maddie could theoretically watch whatever they like.

Jason Duggar is a 24-year-old man. But it’s possible that he only gained the freedom to choose which family musicals he views by becoming married. (It’s also possible that he’s quietly viewed other “worldly” media before this, of course)