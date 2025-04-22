Anna Duggar & Kids Resurface While Josh Rots in Prison

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anna Duggar poked her head out for just a moment, metaphorically speaking.

While Josh remains in prison (thankfully), Anna’s entire life remains in limbo.

But she didn’t disappear off of the face of the planet. Even if many people, in her shoes, would want to. Anna sightings remain few and far between, however.

A new family photo shows Anna and all seven of her children. Thankfully, for obvious reasons, Josh is nowhere to be seen.

Anna Duggar once regularly appeared on the Duggar family’s TLC programming. That changed, thanks to her disgraced husband. (Image Credit: TLC)

Yes, Anna Duggar still poses for photos sometimes!

Somehow, Anna Duggar has resurfaced. And she isn’t alone.

The new family photo features the long-suffering wife of disgraced former reality star Josh Duggar alongside the couple’s seven children.

Fortunately, Josh is nowhere in sight. He is behind bars where he belongs.

As you can see in this Facebook photograph, Anna was part of a celebration for sister-in-law Nurie Keller’s birthday.

Nurie is 26, which is relatively young to be married for someone likely too young to remember 9/11, but the Kellers — like the Duggars — are sort of in a different world.

Nurie’s parents, David and Jill Noyes Rodigues, appear in the photo.

Nurie is Anna’s sister-in-law after marrying Nathan Keller, Anna’s younger brother.

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

All 7 kids are also in the pic

The family photo include Anna and Josh’s eldest, 15-year-old Mackynzie.

13-year-old Michael was also there. Both stood in the back row.

11-year-old Marcus and 7-year-old Mason appear in the second row, each on one knee, bookending various relatives.

9-year-old Meredith, 5-year-old Maryella, and 3-year-old Madyson all appear in the third row alongside Anna.

Nathan and Nurie married back in July of 2020.

Josh and Anna attended the wedding. Josh emceed the reception.

This was a particularly odd choice, as it came mere months after Homeland Security raided Josh’s place of work, searching for — and finding — the child sex-abuse material that ultimately sent Josh to prison where he belongs.

What a shame (in more ways than one)

A despondent-looking Anna Duggar during her time on TLC. (Image Credit: TLC)

Anna has resolved to remain married to Josh. She was brought up to believe that she has no other choice.

Amidst her disgraceful loyalty to her husband, she has made very few public appearances. Not after his May 2022 sentencing to a dozen years behind bars.

Every now and then — like in December, when Anna attended her son’s basketball game — someone snaps a photo of her. But for the most part, it is almost as if she lives much of her life in hiding.

It is a shame that Josh’s family has to bear the, well, shame of his vile crimes.

But under the twisted ideology of the Duggar cult, his wife and children are like extensions of him — and his wrongs become their burdens.