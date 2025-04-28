Gene Hackman Autopsy Reveals ‘Prolonged Fasting’ Before Death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two months after Gene Hackman was found dead alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, in the couple’s New Mexico home, the results of the screen legend’s autopsy have been made public.

The circumstances of Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths initially had investigators baffled.

They now believe that she died first, and Hackman, who suffered from dementia, wandered the massive home in a state of confusion before passing away himself.

American actor, Gene Hackman in London, 7th September 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Gene Hackman’s autopsy results revealed

On Monday, the results of Hackman’s final autopsy were made public, and they reveal chilling details of the actor’s final days.

In addition to a “history of congestive heart failure” and “severe chronic hypertensive changes” to his kidneys, medical investigators determined that Hackman had undergone a period of “prolonged fasting.”

Hackman’s body contained elevated levels of acetone, indicating that he had not eaten for quite some time before he passed.

Actor Gene Hackman attends the Next House ESPN The Magazine party on February 4, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

The likeliest explanation, of course, is that Hackman’s dementia had progressed to the point that he was unable to feed himself.

Arakawa, who had been serving as his caretaker, died several days before the 95-year-old star.

The autopsy also revealed “neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer’s Disease.”

While we’ll never know exactly how Hackman’s final days unfolded, this week’s findings will hopefully provide some closure to Hackman’s loved ones, including his three children.

Gene Hackman attends the premiere of the film “The Royal Tenenbaums” December 6, 2001 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

A tragic end to an epic life

For a time, the circumstances of Hackman’s death overshadowed the massive achievements of his life.

Hopefully, now that investigators have the answers they were looking for, that will change.

One of the most iconic stars in Hollywood history, Hackman appeared in over 70 films over the course of his career, including classics like The French Connection, Unforgiven, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

He won two Academy Awards and inspired countless actors who came after him.

After retiring from acting and leaving Hollywood, Hackman divided his time between writing novels and the upkeep of his massive Santa Fe property.

He and Betsy were reportedly very happy there for many years, and though their time together ended in unexpected tragedy, nothing can sully the joy of their 34-year marriage.