Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Apologize to Farrah Abraham: Sorry We Shamed You …

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are actually apologizing to Farrah Abraham.

Even though she has not been nice to them lately. Or, you know, ever.

What’s truly remarkable is that they’re right to apologize. They were wrong, and they’re sorry.

Now, Catelynn and Tyler are sharing what they’ve learned — and how they’ll be okay if their daughters want to take “spicy photos” as adults.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are apologizing to Farrah Abraham

In 2013, Farrah appeared in Backdoor Teen Mom, an adult film alongside the now-infamous James Deen.

There are so, so many reasons to give Farrah a hard time. Sex work is not one of them. It’s one of the seemingly very few things that she has done publicly that does not warrant recrimination.

Unfortunately, there was backlash anyway — and Catelynn and Tyler were among those who gave her a hard time.

On the Wednesday, April 2 episode of the Cate & Ty Break It Down! podcast, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recalled when Farrah Abraham first got into sex work.

“Yeah, we did give [Farrah] a hard time and I would apologize,” Catelynn acknowledged.

Tyler noted that he — who only recently shut down his OnlyFans and apologized to Farrah late last summer — has had a lot of growth when it comes to how he views sex work.

‘We have more information on it now’

“Things change, opinions change. People evolve,” Tyler described. “Things that were taboo 10 years ago are not taboo now, we have more information on it now.”

Those of us who supported sex workers or knew them socially in 2013 might have a hard time nodding along with that. However, we can consider other topics on which we and others have learned and grown, and see where they’re coming from.

“People should not be so concrete. We are allowed to shift, our values are allowed to change and move with more information and more data,” Tyler reasoned. “All I can do is say I’m sorry for the way she was treated.”

Both Catelynn and Tyler did note that Backdoor Teen Mom was actual, produced porn — yet the branding was as if it were “leaked.”

That rubbed them the wrong way at the time.

They also noted that perhaps the video using Teen Mom in the title had contributed to MTV losing its patience with Farrah.

“Should she have gotten a lot of hate for it? No. … I would apologize to Farrah and tell her that,” Catelynn expressed. “I can say, ‘Aww s–t that wasn’t really good.’ My beliefs have changed.”

They’re also (sort of) open-minded about when their daughters are adults

“Especially being parents now, of daughters and stuff like that, obviously I wouldn’t want them doing porn,” Catelynn continued without fully explaining why she has hang-ups about certain forms of sex work.

“But if they want to take spicy photos [because] they feel really good about themselves,” she continued.

“With our girls we talk about body parts all the time. Taking about sex and stuff like that shouldn’t be looked down upon because it’s a natural thing.”

And perhaps by the time that Nova, Vaeda, and Rya are all adults, Tyler and Catelynn will be over their hangups about sex work that they consider “porn” vs “spicy photos.” Adults can do what they want with their bodies.