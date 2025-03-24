Tyler Baltierra Explains Why He Shut Down OnlyFans After 6-Figure Profits

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What happened to Tyler Baltierra and his OnlyFans?

As Teen Mom fans are well aware, Tyler has tantalized fans with thirst traps. And, with the enthusiastic blessing of wife Catelynn Lowell, he launched an OnlyFans page in 2023. It was a financial success.

Then, Tyler effectively ghosted his subscribers, shuttering his page.

Now, he has finally opened up about why.

Tyler Baltierra on Teen Mom OG. It’s a familiar expression of concern that he wears here. (Image Credit: MTV)

Alas, Tyler Baltierra’s OnlyFans page is no more

Back in July of 2023, Tyler Baltierra signed up for OnlyFans as a content creator. Wife Catelynn Lowell ran the page.

(If you’re unaware, many of the more successful OnlyFans creators have other people running their pages. And yes, it may be someone of another gender)

As it turned out, plenty of people were happy to watch Tyler parade about in a red thong. In February of 2024, he shared that he had made “well over 6 figures” and had “stayed in the top 1%” of OnlyFans creators.

However, fast forward a little over a year, and Tyler Baltierra is no longer boasting about the page.

It isn’t just that he isn’t rubbing his profits (and other things) in people’s faces or clapping back at parent-shamers.

His OnlyFans page seems to no longer be active. Tyler hasn’t posted about it in, what, months now? And the page itself has been shut down for weeks. What happened?

Tyler Baltierra is opening up here to his wife on an episode of Teen Mom in late summer 2023. (Image Credit: MTV)

Why did Tyler Baltierra shut down his OnlyFans page?

Over the weekend, Tyler Baltierra spoke to fans on Instagram and explained why he is no longer an OnlyFans creator.

“I’m not on OF and haven’t been for a while,” he acknowledged.

Tyler then explained that he had quit the site because he worried that it was impacting his relationship with Carly — and, perhaps more to the point, with her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

Tyler Baltierra has an emotional moment on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Photo Credit: MTV)

In 2024, Brandon and Teresa told Tyler and Catelynn that the were shutting down contact with them — meaning that they are once again cut off from their firstborn biological child.

“The moment contact was cut [between us and Carly] we shut [my OnlyFans] down immediately,” Tyler shared with his followers.

He explained that this was out of an abundance of caution, adding: “Just in case that could’ve possibly been an issue.”

Tyler Baltierra is NOT happy in this screen capture from the Teen Mom Family Reunion trailer. (MTV)

Was the ‘spicy’ red thong to blame?

Judging from social media reactions after Tyler Baltierra offered his explanations, most fans don’t believe that OnlyFans is the culprit.

It is true that Brandon and Teresa do not seem to be the most open-minded folks. But some longtime Teen Mom viewers believe that Tyler and Catelynn’s rant in 2024 is what drove Carly’s adoptive parents to cut off contact with her biological parents.

Perhaps Tyler is being overly cautious and is taking a hefty financial loss. Or maybe he was feeling burned out and this felt like a better excuse than “I’m tired of shaking my moneymaker.” Sex work, in every form, is still work, and it’s seldom as easy as it looks.