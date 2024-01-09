Back in January of 2022, Farrah Abraham was arrested for assaulting a male security guard while partying at a Los Angeles nightclub.

And now it looks as though he wasn’t Farrah’s only victim!

According to a new report from TMZ, Farrah is now being sued by a female security guard who claims she was also assaulted that night.

The woman alleges that Farrah slapped her prior to her altercation with the other guard.

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Files a Countersuit

Farrah has now filed a lawsuit of her own, in which she claims that a security guard named George Velazquez “flung her down to the ground like a ragdoll.”

She also says that the Velazquez pinned her down with his knee and repeatedly shouted, “You are going to jail.”

Farrah Abraham

We can’t confirm that Velazquez is the employee who’s seen holding Farrah to the ground in video from that night, but the descriptions match up.

The guy’s obvious frustration in the clip might have to do with the fact that Farrah had just slapped one of his female coworkers!

Of course, it’s a he said-she said situation, and we won’t know the truth until this all plays out in court. Again.

Farrah Abraham

Did Farrah Assault a Customer?

The incident allegedly began when security attempted to escort Farrah from the property “due to her assaultive behavior with other customers.”

Farrah pled not guilty in June of 2022, and she’s continued to insist that she was targeted by security because of her fame.

The judge wasn’t buying that account, and Abraham was sentenced to 18 months of community service.

Farrah Abraham

Most public figures would be eager to move on from this sort of embarrassing episode, but Farrah can’t stop talking about it.

Farrah Hits a New Low

Her most memorable tirade on the topic came in October, when Farrah compared her court case to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“For the record the only person battered was myself,” Farrah wrote on Instagram at the time.

Farrah Abraham

“I’m Jerusalem & security is Hummus lying with terrorism tactics that fail.”

Yes, she called Hamas “Hummus.”

If it were just about anyone else, we’d assume they were joking, but Farrah has been on bad terms with the English language for her entire career.

And now, she might once again be forced to go in front of a judge and tell the tale of that fateful night.

Frankly, we can’t wait.