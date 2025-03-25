Farrah Abraham Trashes Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Anti-Adoption Rants: Love …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Farrah Abraham is taking aim at Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

In recent statements on their podcast and beyond, Catelynn and Tyler have been very critical of adoption.

Now, their most notorious former co-star is giving the two a piece of her mind. Naturally, it’s a bit jumbled.

Farrah has slammed Tyler and Catelynn in the past. Is this any different?

You will never believe this, but Farrah Abraham had multiple angry conflicts when she appeared on ‘Ex On The Beach.’ (Image Credit: MTV)

Farrah Abraham has strong words for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra

Over the weekend, Farrah Abraham put Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra on blast.

Taking a break from using her Instagram exclusively to promote her stand-up comedy dreams (oh no), she tackled Catelynn and Tyler’s comments on adoption.

“Tyler and Cait are gaslighting those struggling with infertility,” Farrah began. (It is important to note that “gaslighting” has a very specific meaning that likely does not apply here)

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler appear here on an episode of Teen Mom. (MTV)

Farrah Abraham then claimed that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra “cannot take accountability for their own mental health and actions.”

She suggested: “Perhaps they shouldn’t have listened to other adults about their adoption 17 years ago.”

Farrah wrote: “It’s essential that they seek help from a psychiatrist and stop speaking on behalf of individuals who are not present.”

On Instagram, Farrah Abraham laid into two of her former castmates over their anti-adoption rants. For Farrah, she’s making a few solid points here. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Then, Farrah added that these absent individuals “want nothing to do with their criminal, toxic behavior and abusive family.” (Her specific meaning remains elusive)

“Both of them need to address their addictions, stop blaming others, and embrace the principles of the 12-step program,” she declared.

“They should focus on loving the children they have,” Farrah continued, “while keeping them away from their toxic family.” She added: “Especially since they should have learned from my story on MTV.”

Tyler Baltierra is opening up here to his wife on an episode of Teen Mom in late summer 2023. (Image Credit: MTV)

“It’s time to stop projecting their trauma onto their children and break the cycle,” Farrah Abraham said of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

“Children are perceptive,” she pointed out. “They can see hypocrisy and narcissistic behavior.” (This is true, if not reflective of a lot of self-awareness on Farrah’s part)

Farrah concluded by announcing that “it’s time for them to wake up and prioritize their health.”

Want to hear Farrah Abraham confess on this ‘Ex On The Beach’ scene? No? (Image Credit: MTV)

A stopped clock is right twice per day

Parts of what Farrah Abraham is saying about Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra is actually true. Not the 12-step stuff or the use of “gaslighting,” of course.

When they were teenagers, Catelynn and Tyler made a difficult decision, putting Carly up for adoption. While aspects of their decisions may have been misguided, this was a courageous choice and gave her a better chance at life than any teenage parents could offer.

This is such an unusually coherent post from Farrah Abraham that we have to wonder if her ketamine therapy genuinely helped. Her sentence structure, grammar, and punctuation have improved vastly from just a few years ago.