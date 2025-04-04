Brooklyn & Romeo Beckham Feud: Explained!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham are locked in perhaps the most handsome sibling feud in years.

The beef is weirdly less about Victoria and David Beckham’s sons, however, and more about a third party.

Brooklyn has been conspicuously absent from multiple important occasions. That will continue.

Until the beef is quashed, Brooklyn’s skipping out on any event where Romeo has an invitation.

Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend the “Beckham” Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Why are Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham feuding?

On Sunday, March 30, most of the family gathered in Miami to celebrate David Beckham’s 50th birthday.

Don’t worry, folks. He’s gained another year but has not lost his DILF status.

There was one thing missing from the family gathering, however. Brooklyn Beckham skipped out, and it wasn’t a scheduling conflict.

Romeo Beckham walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

TMZ reports that Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham are feuding.

This alarmingly handsome feud is reportedly over Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Years ago, Kim and Brooklyn dated for a short while. Now she’s with Romeo, and Brooklyn’s not happy — and not, perhaps, for the most obvious reason.

Are these heartthrobs feuding over a girl? Not exactly …

According to the insiders who spoke with TMZ, the beef isn’t jealousy over who dates Kim Turnbull.

(Keep in mind that Brooklyn is a happily married man. He and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, also skipped out on Victoria’s fashion show in March)

Rather, apparently Brooklyn is alarmed by Kim’s possible motives for dating first him, and then one of his siblings.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)

It’s unclear exactly what Brooklyn believes about his ex or her motives. Kim and Romeo began dating some time late last year, it seems.

One can understand his suspicions, simply because one person dating multiple siblings is often a red flag. Even in the most innocent cases, there’s usually a story there.

According to the report, Brooklyn and Nicola will continue skipping public events where Romeo is present.

Which means that David and Victoria certainly know that if Romeo and Kim are invited, they’re actively disinviting Brooklyn.

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Netflix ‘Beckham’ UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The whole family may just have to wait this out

Apparently, David and Victoria either like Kim enough to welcome her over their son, or just don’t want to interfere with Romeo’s romance.

Even if they privately disapprove, it’s natural to assume that their 22-year-old son will move on soon enough.

In fact, parental disapproval can sometimes prompt young adults to double down on romances — whether it’s true love or a terrible mistake.

The current situation seems pretty unfair for Brooklyn, however. He’s effectively disinvited from his own family gatherings for as long as this continues. Perhaps it’s his decision, but he likely sees it as no real choice at all.