Taylor Swift FINALLY Teases ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ With Snake …

Taylor Swift is dropping some exciting hints.

After taking some down time in the wake of numerous high profile appearances, Taylor resurfaced to receive some hard-earned awards.

One eye-catching detail snared the attention of fans.

Is Taylor about to launch her long-awaited “Reputation” re-record? Please say yes.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is Taylor Swift teasing a ‘Reputation’ re-record?

On Monday, March 17, Taylor Swift shared a video message during the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025.

There, her Eras Tour received honors as the tour of the century.

That may sound premature, but the Eras Tour demolished touring records.

It is a true music success story.

🚨| Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for "Tour of the Century" for 'The Eras Tour'! #iHeartAwards2025



"This is actually the 2 year anniversary of the first show of The Eras Tour. I've been doing a lot of processing"



pic.twitter.com/oyG7EuZRY7 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) March 18, 2025

In addition to her black sweater and plaid miniskirt, Taylor Swift wore a very distinct Jacquie Aiche necklace.

The necklace has the shape of a snake and is studded with a marquise diamond.

It retails for $9,000, which is an easy buy for the billionaire.

Fans very quickly latched onto the snake motif. After all, Taylor Ssswift has a history with snakes.

Taylor Swift accepts her awards via video at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Snakes mean ‘Reputation’ to Swifties

“IS THAT A SNAKE NECKLACE?” posted one excited Swiftie on social media.

Another chimed in with: “Rep tv in the air.”

As exciting as reptile television might sound, that actually stands for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

rep tv in the air 🕯️🕯️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/O5xnQbCxN4 — ❥ (@dailytaybrina) March 18, 2025

In 2016, Kim Kardashian was an instrumental part of a pile-on against Taylor Swift.

In defense of her then-husband, the now proudly pro-Hitler Kanye West, Kim posted shadily edited audio recordings from a call with Taylor.

Kim also likened Taylor to a “snake.”

In 2017, Taylor came out swinging with Reputation. In concert, this meant displaying tremendous cobra imagery and wearing serpentine motifs.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Reputation Stadium Tour at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2018. (Photo Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ is long overdue

One of the many reasons for which so many people loathe Scooter Braun is over the sale of the rights to Taylor’s music. Taylor did not have the chance to purchase the rights herself.

Thus far, Taylor Swift has re-recorded all but two of her albums. One is Reputation. The other is her self-titled 2006 debut album.

When she re-records both, she will own the entirety of her music catalogue. And fans will get to enjoy a “Taylor’s Version” of every single song.