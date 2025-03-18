Taylor Swift FINALLY Teases ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ With Snake …

Taylor Swift is dropping some exciting hints.
After taking some down time in the wake of numerous high profile appearances, Taylor resurfaced to receive some hard-earned awards.
One eye-catching detail snared the attention of fans.
Is Taylor about to launch her long-awaited “Reputation” re-record? Please say yes.
Is Taylor Swift teasing a ‘Reputation’ re-record?
On Monday, March 17, Taylor Swift shared a video message during the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025.
There, her Eras Tour received honors as the tour of the century.
That may sound premature, but the Eras Tour demolished touring records.
It is a true music success story.
🚨| Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for "Tour of the Century" for 'The Eras Tour'! #iHeartAwards2025— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) March 18, 2025
"This is actually the 2 year anniversary of the first show of The Eras Tour. I've been doing a lot of processing"
pic.twitter.com/oyG7EuZRY7
In addition to her black sweater and plaid miniskirt, Taylor Swift wore a very distinct Jacquie Aiche necklace.
The necklace has the shape of a snake and is studded with a marquise diamond.
It retails for $9,000, which is an easy buy for the billionaire.
Fans very quickly latched onto the snake motif. After all, Taylor Ssswift has a history with snakes.
Snakes mean ‘Reputation’ to Swifties
“IS THAT A SNAKE NECKLACE?” posted one excited Swiftie on social media.
Another chimed in with: “Rep tv in the air.”
As exciting as reptile television might sound, that actually stands for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).
rep tv in the air 🕯️🕯️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/O5xnQbCxN4— ❥ (@dailytaybrina) March 18, 2025
In 2016, Kim Kardashian was an instrumental part of a pile-on against Taylor Swift.
In defense of her then-husband, the now proudly pro-Hitler Kanye West, Kim posted shadily edited audio recordings from a call with Taylor.
Kim also likened Taylor to a “snake.”
In 2017, Taylor came out swinging with Reputation. In concert, this meant displaying tremendous cobra imagery and wearing serpentine motifs.
‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ is long overdue
One of the many reasons for which so many people loathe Scooter Braun is over the sale of the rights to Taylor’s music. Taylor did not have the chance to purchase the rights herself.
Thus far, Taylor Swift has re-recorded all but two of her albums. One is Reputation. The other is her self-titled 2006 debut album.
When she re-records both, she will own the entirety of her music catalogue. And fans will get to enjoy a “Taylor’s Version” of every single song.