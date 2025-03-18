Meghan Markle Slammed as ‘Manipulative Liar’ Following St. Patrick’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is making headlines for her skills in the kitchen (or lack thereof).

And no, we’re not talking about Meghan’s new Netflix cooking show.

Despite mixed reviews and relatively low ratings (more on that later), the series has been renewed for a second season.

The renewal was a much-needed win for Meghan following a rough 2024. But the reaction to the duchess’ latest Instagram post probably dampened her celebratory mood.

Meghan Markle in a scene from her upcoming Netflix cooking show. (Netflix)

Meghan gets blasted as ‘walking scam’ in response to latest post

Things started out innocently enough.

Meghan posted an Instagram Story in which she whipped up some green waffles for her kids in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

But viewers quickly noticed that the ridges on the waffle maker in Meghan’s video did not match up with those on the finished product.

So Meg’s latest bit of content might not have been completely authentic. That might not be such a big deal, were it not for the fact that authenticity and reliability are huge parts of Meghan’s public persona these days.

Meghan Markle has not received rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

As she continues to roll out her new lifestyle brand, Meghan is trying harder than ever to present herself as the kind of mom who can offer helpful tips and tricks to other moms.

But her waffle video did not move her closer to that goal. In fact, it had the opposite effect.

Meghan’s haters have a field day

“Meghan Markle’s relentless compulsion to lie about everything is baffling—even over something as trivial as a waffle. She posted a video of herself using a waffle maker with a divider, yet the so-called ‘homemade’ waffle she presented looked exactly like a store-bought one, missing the dividers that should have been there,” one viewe wrote on X, according to Page Six.

“Wouldn’t be surprising at all! The effort she puts into staging even the simplest things is almost impressive. Imagine going through all that just to fake a waffle — it’s like she can’t help herself,” a second person agreed.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

“She didn’t fresh make them for her kids. She used these frozen waffles,” a third chimed in, along with a photo from the Kellogg’s that they say Meghan stole for her Story. “Why the big deal? Because her post is showing she made it all from scratch. She is a total manipulative liar. About everything.”

“I immediately saw the difference when I saw the video. I couldn’t grasp the reason to lie about waffles. What kind of person needs to do that? Meghan Markle is a walking scam,” a fourth added.

Obviously, the commentary is unnecessarily harsh, but sadly, that’s par for the course with Meghan.

The truth is, she probably did cut come corners while putting her latest video together. But clearly, the harshest criticism is coming from people who already hated her for some absolutely unhinged reason.