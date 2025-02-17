Taylor Swift Brings Bodyguard Into Bathroom: Too Much Security or Grimly Necessary?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift cannot even use the bathroom alone.

We have discussed Taylor’s security detail in the past, but never to the extent that Swifties delve into the topic.

They know the names of her bodyguards. These superfans follow her every moment … which is part of why she has the bodyguards in the first place.

Fans are debating after a recent video showed one bodyguard following Taylor into the restroom.

Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift, Alana Haim and Este Haim attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has to bring her bodyguard to the bathroom

Recently, fans circulated a look at Taylor Swift visiting the restroom while attending the 2025 Super Bowl, an annual football game.

This year, like last year, her boyfriend Travis Kelce played. (This year, his team, the Chiefs, lost to a rival team, the Eagles)

Everyone has to urinate — even billionaire celebrities. But what’s remarkable about Taylor doing so is that she was not alone. Her bodyguard accompanied her, even stepping inside.

Not HQ pictures on the field but I take taypics out of the restroom thank you 😭 pic.twitter.com/zMt2z6Hcu8 — ☀️ (@aloi_asaf) February 12, 2025

On social media, various users responded to the images as they circulated.

(Some wrote kneejerk transphobic replies, which is wrong anyway … but folks, the sign is right there, it’s an all-gender bathroom)

Others simply marveled at how Taylor’s bodyguard has to accompany her to the restroom for her own safety. “How sad is that?” one person tweeted. “We all love Drew, but the fact he has to stand outside her stall.”

Taylor Swift arrives prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

How does Taylor Swift live like this?

“I’d imagine that’s normal for celebrities as big as her,” one social media denizen speculated. (Notably, very very few celebrities are in such a massive spotlight)

Another expressed: “I can’t imagine living in the glass house that Taylor does, and maintaining such kindness. She is truly amazing.”

Obviously, various Swifties used the opportunity to praise Taylor — and her bodyguard, Drew. But some questioned if it’s going too far.

the fact that Drew has to go to the bathroom with her pic.twitter.com/CdfVTV7mjV — summer ⭑ (@eraspetsch) February 12, 2025

The most obvious peril for Taylor Swift is that superfans might mob her — in a restroom or elsewhere. Additionally, she is now a billionaire — and that makes her a potential financial target for dangerous criminals.

We also need to remember that some of the world’s worst men despite Taylor and point to her as a “culture war” enemy.

So, in addition to financial motives, Taylor could also be a political target for someone who is both violent and unhinged.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is the bathroom bodyguard going too far?

Most of us have likely seen horror films or action thrillers where someone steps into a seemingly empty bathroom only to end up in the fight for their lives.

Drew is there to make sure that this never becomes Taylor’s reality.

Bathrooms are just rooms that smell worse than other public spaces. It isn’t a sanctuary, and everyone deserves to be safe when they are at their most vulnerable.