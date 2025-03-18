Kanye West Hurls Homophobic Slurs at Drake, Calls Kendrick Lamar a Rapist, Praises Diddy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West is having another meltdown on social media.

And this time, he seems determined to alienate his few remaining friends and supporters.

Earlier this week, Kanye went on the attack against Kim Kardashian and her family.

That same day, he released a song on which he collaborated with accused sex trafficker Diddy.

Kim was upset to learn that vocals from her 11-year-old daughter were also featured on the track.

Kanye responded by lashing out at his ex-wife and publicly sharing screenshots of her text messages.

Today, Ye expanded his focus.

He continued lashing out at Kim (at one point, he tweeted, “I don’t give a f–k about that old white lady other than her always pulling bulls–t with my black children,”) but he also took shots at several fellow rappers, including Tyler, the Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake.

Yet another tirade from Kanye

He was particularly harsh in his criticism toward Drake, whom he repeatedly referred to using homophobic slurs.

“I DON’T PERSONALLY HAVE AN ISSUE WITH KENDRICK (I PROBABLY WILL NOW) BUT HE WAS A PAWN TO TAKE DOWN F–GOT(AKA DRAKE) BECAUSE THESE RECORD LABELS DONT WANT BIG ARTIST BECAUSE THE SMALLER ARTIST ARE EASIER TO CONTROL AND REPLACE,” Kanye tweeted.

“KENDRICK WAS THE INDUSTRY PUPPET THEN THEY WAS DONE WITH HIM,” he added, in his usual all-caps style.

Kanye went on to say that he hates to give any credit to Drake (whom he continued to refer to with homophobic) before praising a lyric from one of his Kendrick diss tracks.

Kanye directs his wrath toward Kendrick Lamar, defends Diddy

As evidenced by the “industry puppet” line, Kanye is also no fan of Kendrick’s, and he made the extent of his feelings clear today:

“HATE TO GIVE THIS F–GOT CREDIT BUT FAVORITE LINE OF THE BATTLE LAST YEAR IS WHEN THE F–GGOT SAID ‘YOU RAP LIKE YOU TRYNA FREE THE SLAVES’ HE DOES,” Ye tweeted.

“NOOOOBODY HAS EVER LISTENED TO KENDRICK OR KNOWS ANY OF HIS SONGS,” he continued, adding:

“KENDRICK SOUND LIKE A RAPIST.” He offered no additional context for that seemingly unfounded claim.

All of this came on the heels of a bizarre Instagram post from The Shade Room, in which Kanye is seen having a lengthy conversation with Diddy, who apparently called him from prison.

Kanye has been defending the disgraced mogul for weeks. Today he wrote that he can’t understand why so many people are “MAD AT PUFF [Diddy],” as everyone “KNOWS SOMEONE WHO HIT A GIRL.”

West went on to compare himself to Wendy Williams, who is currently under a conservatorship. He then stated that he expects to be placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold because of his tweets.

Kenye concluded one of the day’s many tirades with:

“I TWEET EVERYTHING I THINK OF.”

We certainly won’t argue with him there.